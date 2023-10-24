A new concept from Hyundai's parts division, Hyundai Mobis, developed in partnership with optics specialists Zeiss, aims to transform your entire windshield into one massive display. Dubbed the "Holographic Windshield Display," it takes the modest head-up displays we've seen for decades and dramatically expands their scope.

Rather than just projecting basic information like speed or turn-based directions onto a small part of the windshield, this system envisions menus, apps, videos, and even games spanning the full width of the glass in front of you.

In the concept render shown, there's no central touchscreen – everything is displayed on the windshield. This suggests that voice and gesture controls will likely be the primary input methods, since you can't exactly reach out and touch your windshield.

Mobis describes the technology as "navigation and driving information unfolding like a panorama across the wide, transparent windshield" in its press release. Meanwhile, passengers could watch movies or video call friends, who appear as holograms on the glass.

To prevent distractions, what's displayed to the driver would differ from what passengers see. For example, the driver may only see directions and essential info, while passengers could binge-watch their favorite shows.