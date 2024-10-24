About a dozen developers based in Russia have been removed in a commit by Greg Kroah-Hartman to the Linux Kernel MAINTAINERS file, Phoronix reports: https://www.phoronix.com/news/Russian-Linux-Maintainers-Drop. The reason given for the removal is vague: "Remove some entries due to various compliance requirements."

Controversial Linux VLogger Bryan Lunduke reports that this has happened due to US presidential executive order 14071, which sanctions IT collaborations with Russian residents (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5Ec5jrpLVk).

Linus himself backed the actions, The Register quotes him with "I'm Finnish. Did you think I'd be *supporting* Russian aggression?" https://www.theregister.com/2024/10/23/linus_torvalds_affirms_expulsion_of/

This will likely have far reaching consequences, going vastly beyond the Linux kernel, with any FLOSS organization in the US or under direct US influence having to ban Russian contributors before the end of the year.