About a dozen developers based in Russia have been removed in a commit by Greg Kroah-Hartman to the Linux Kernel MAINTAINERS file, Phoronix reports: https://www.phoronix.com/news/Russian-Linux-Maintainers-Drop. The reason given for the removal is vague: "Remove some entries due to various compliance requirements."
Controversial Linux VLogger Bryan Lunduke reports that this has happened due to US presidential executive order 14071, which sanctions IT collaborations with Russian residents (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5Ec5jrpLVk).
Linus himself backed the actions, The Register quotes him with "I'm Finnish. Did you think I'd be *supporting* Russian aggression?" https://www.theregister.com/2024/10/23/linus_torvalds_affirms_expulsion_of/
This will likely have far reaching consequences, going vastly beyond the Linux kernel, with any FLOSS organization in the US or under direct US influence having to ban Russian contributors before the end of the year.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday October 26, @03:08AM
We made a Finnish friend when we lived in Houston, 20 years ago.
She's back in Vantaa now, running a couple of McDonalds - because she enjoyed working in them when she was a young girl.
Her comment on Russia last we saw her, about 8 years ago: "Putin is insane, mostly hot air but you never know when he will actually do one of the crazy things he says. Very scary to live next to."
Good thing certain other insane politicians won't be living to 2036:
🌻🌻 [google.com]