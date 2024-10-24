Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Russian Linux Kernel Maintainers Banned, Far Reaching Implications for FLOSS

posted by janrinok on Saturday October 26, @02:50AM   Printer-friendly
from the fork-the-world dept.
Software

Rich writes:

About a dozen developers based in Russia have been removed in a commit by Greg Kroah-Hartman to the Linux Kernel MAINTAINERS file, Phoronix reports: https://www.phoronix.com/news/Russian-Linux-Maintainers-Drop. The reason given for the removal is vague: "Remove some entries due to various compliance requirements."

Controversial Linux VLogger Bryan Lunduke reports that this has happened due to US presidential executive order 14071, which sanctions IT collaborations with Russian residents (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5Ec5jrpLVk).

Linus himself backed the actions, The Register quotes him with "I'm Finnish. Did you think I'd be *supporting* Russian aggression?" https://www.theregister.com/2024/10/23/linus_torvalds_affirms_expulsion_of/

This will likely have far reaching consequences, going vastly beyond the Linux kernel, with any FLOSS organization in the US or under direct US influence having to ban Russian contributors before the end of the year.

Original Submission


«  Peter Todd in Hiding After Being “Unmasked” as Bitcoin Creator
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Russian Linux Kernel Maintainers Banned, Far Reaching Implications for FLOSS | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday October 26, @03:08AM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Saturday October 26, @03:08AM (#1378724)

    I'm Finnish. Did you think I'd be *supporting* Russian aggression?

    We made a Finnish friend when we lived in Houston, 20 years ago.

    She's back in Vantaa now, running a couple of McDonalds - because she enjoyed working in them when she was a young girl.

    Her comment on Russia last we saw her, about 8 years ago: "Putin is insane, mostly hot air but you never know when he will actually do one of the crazy things he says. Very scary to live next to."

    Good thing certain other insane politicians won't be living to 2036:

    How long can Putin be president?
    As Putin was permitted two more consecutive terms without regard for his previous tenure, the 2020 constitutional amendment gave him legal authority to stay in office until 2036.

    --
    🌻🌻 [google.com]
(1)