Bram Stoker, Long-Lost Story Found

posted by hubie on Sunday October 27, @02:36AM   Printer-friendly
from the from-beyond-the-grave dept.
looorg writes:

https://www.rte.ie/news/ireland/2024/1019/1476279-bram-stoker/

A long-lost story from Bram Stoker, the Irish author of one of the world's best known gothic horror stories 'Dracula', has been found in Dublin.

In a remarkable discovery, the short story by Stoker, has been unearthed 130 years after it was first printed.

The haunting tale, titled 'Gibbet Hill', was found in the 1890 Christmas supplement of the Dublin Daily Express.

It is a dark story of a man travelling through the English countryside, who comes across a haunting story involving murders, hangings and demonic and malevolent children.

It's almost as if Halloween was upon us soon ... oh right.

If it was printed, and then forgotten about (or lost) for 130 years. How good can it really be? This is around the time he also wrote 'Dracula'. Considering it was a bit of a hit it seems odd that his other writing was then lost. Did they work contrary to how writers work today that if they make one hit then all their other writings become "gold" and are reprinted or rereleased etc etc.

