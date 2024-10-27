from the one-step-forward-or-a-security-nightmare dept.
The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has finalized a rule that requires banks, credit card issuers, and most other financial firms to provide consumers with access to their personal financial data - and to help them transfer it, generally at no cost.
When the rule eventually takes effect – anywhere from 2026 to 2030 depending upon financial firm assets and revenue, with the largest institutions having the least time to comply – it aims to make financial services more competitive by allowing consumers to move to different vendors more easily.
Under this "open banking" rule, covered financial firms: "shall make available to a consumer, upon request, information in the control or possession of the covered person concerning the consumer financial product or service that the consumer obtained from such covered person, subject to certain exceptions."
This data has to be made available in an electronic form usable by consumers and authorized third parties.
[...] "Too many Americans are stuck in financial products with lousy rates and service," said CFPB director Rohit Chopra in a statement. "Today's action will give people more power to get better rates and service on bank accounts, credit cards, and more."
The rule also outlines required privacy protections for personal financial data, specifying that third parties can only use data for a requested product or service.
"They cannot secretly collect, use, or retain consumers’ data for their own unrelated business reasons – for example, by offering consumers a loan using consumer data that they also use for targeted advertising," the CFPB said.
The rule prohibits data providers from making consumer data available to third parties through screen scraping and it requires that businesses delete consumer data when a person revokes access.
[...] "Enabling secure transfer or sharing of financial data will incentivize financial companies to compete for customers by providing better interest rates and customer service.
Can Chevon dissision be used to over turn this?
Can Chevon dissision be used to over turn this?
(Score: 5, Interesting) by aafcac on Wednesday October 30, @02:57PM
The documents being in a standard format is something that makes it a lot easier for people to manage their own finances in whatever software they care to use. It also makes it harder for companies like Intuit to force people to pay to use their standards and if the bank chooses not to pay, then they have to use an alternate format that might not even be supported.
I remember years ago when MS Money was discontinued being unable to transfer the transactions to Quicken because Intuit didn't provide an import tool at that time. They did add one later because of the number of people looking for another option, but that was ridiculous. It should have just been a matter of unlocking the old database and transferring it to a new one.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday October 30, @04:40PM
If the Orange Orangutan takes power next week, count on this to quietly vanish. Otherwise, expect the litigation to take YEARS.