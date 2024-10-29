Astronauts on the ISS brace for emergency evacuation after NASA finds 50 'areas of concern'

NASA has raised the threat level to the highest rating

NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station are preparing for a possible evacuation as they face a worsening air leak problem.

The US space agency and its Russian counterpart, Roscomos, are tracking 50 'areas of concern' related to a growing leak aboard the station.

In a recent report from NASA's Office of the Inspector General (OIG), the cracks in a Russian service module have reached a 'top safety risk,' marking it a five-out-of-five threat level.