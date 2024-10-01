from the not-to-be dept.
A new study reveals it would take far longer than the lifespan of our universe for a typing monkey to randomly produce Shakespeare. So, while the Infinite Monkey Theorem is true, it is also somewhat misleading.
A monkey randomly pressing keys on a typewriter for an infinite amount of time would eventually type out the complete works of Shakespeare purely by chance, according to the Infinite Monkey Theorem.
This widely known thought experiment is used to help us understand the principles of probability and randomness, and how chance can lead to unexpected outcomes. The idea has been referenced in pop culture from "The Simpsons" to "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" and on TikTok.
However, a new study reveals it would take an unbelievably huge amount of time—far longer than the lifespan of our universe, for a typing monkey to randomly produce Shakespeare. So, while the theorem is true, it is also somewhat misleading.
More information: Stephen Woodcock et al, A numerical evaluation of the Finite Monkeys Theorem, Franklin Open (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.fraope.2024.100171
[Source]: University of Technology, Sydney
[Journal Ref]: A numerical evaluation of the Finite Monkeys Theorem
(Score: 3, Touché) by Snospar on Thursday October 31, @11:41AM (7 children)
How is the theorem true if it is not possible in the lifetime of the Universe. Surely that's a constraint that means the theorem is not true. We can't manufacture more "time" until the stupid monkey catches up!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by theluggage on Thursday October 31, @11:58AM (3 children)
I think the average lifetime of a monkey might be a more serious practical constraint…
However - it’s a thought experiment - you are allowed to assume that sourcing immortal simians and surviving the Big Crunch/heat death/Armageddon have been solved for you. See also - infinite hotels, mechanical computers with endless paper tapes and tiny heat-measuring demons etc. It’s a bit of abstract mathematics presented as an improbable anecdote.
….and the “experiment” specifies an *infinite* length of time (and, sometimes, an infinite supply of monkeys) - not a very large finite length of time (like the predicted EOL of the universe) so it’s really not misleading - just an example of the weird shit that happens when you start working with infinite measures.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Thursday October 31, @12:17PM (1 child)
Another constraint is that a monkey's typing is not likely to be uniformly random.
Of course the visual of a monkey and typewriter is just fluff, much like Schrodinger's cat. Another that I've read is that there is a 1 in 10^44 chance that a rat could survive for a year on the surface of the sun.
(Score: 3, Funny) by BsAtHome on Thursday October 31, @01:17PM
after which we have a 1:1 chance of a roasted rat.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday October 31, @02:08PM
Speaking of thought experiments I'll toss one out there:
Consider the bit error rate of your goal. You'll have to maintain a copy of your goal document with no bit errors, or else whats the point?
We know from handwritten historical records the bit error rate of hand copied documents is not bad but hardly perfect.
We know from EE and information theory work there is no such thing as an infinite signal to noise ratio signal which would be a requirement for a bit error rate of zero.
So lets imagine we have our goal for the typing monkeys of a nice hand typewritten onto acid bleached 1950s paper that's already yellowing... will the goal document crumble into dust before the monkey types a copy that matches? Lets give the monkey the benefit of the doubt and F those mathematicians what do they know about numbers anyway we'll assume this monkey is lucky and it beats billion-to-one odds so lets chop off 9 zeros from the end of the time required... are the monkeys still out of luck? OK fine, instead of yellowing 1950s non-archival paper, we'll etch the words into stone tablets that'll last "forever" right? Well I got bad news about unreadable cemetery stone headstones... so maybe even under ideal conditions you have to etch replacement stone tablets every 10K years... is the signal to noise ratio high enough to get close enough to zero bit errors after zillions of years? Probably not, unfortunately.
So really you're asking is there a tech, real or even theoretical, that can store information with a SNR so high and BER so low that the monkeys will replicate the goal before the stored goal decays? I'm thinking, "no". So giving the monkeys a zillion more years just means the monkeys will be trying to replicate the goal which unfortunately will have decayed to white noise, so if there ever is a match it'll just be random typing matching the now white noise random stored goal.
For example, consider the "Winged Victory of Samothrace" which is a 2200 year old greek statue, looks pretty awesome, went thru a conservation process a century or two ago but its STILL falling apart and missing pieces. Could I, not much of an artist, replicate it? Well... long before I could finish my copy, the original would have long crumbled into dust, so I'd never be able to make a copy because the original data would decay faster than I can replicate it.
If you want a bad tech analogy, if you have a big RAID array of very old worn drives if one fails and you replace it, other different old drives might fail before the array is reformed, causing quite an interesting outage, so in a sense you may "never" reform an old raid array once drive start failing.
If you want a stereotypical bad automobile analogy, if 25% of the car turns to rust per decade and I can weld replacement parts and patches at a rate of 2% per year, how long will it take for me to replace the entire car with my homemade welds? Well the answer is never, because he car will turn to rust before I can replace the parts. I can't copy a replacement part using a pile of dust that blew away as my source example part.
(Score: 3, Informative) by number6x on Thursday October 31, @12:37PM
I thought that the theorem came in one of two forms:
Infinity is a lot longer than the lifetime of the universe, so there's no inconsistency!
Also, I can highly recommend the "Infinite Monkey Cage" podcast with Rock N Roll astrophysicist Brian Greene and comedian Robin Ince, (From the BBC I think).
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Thursday October 31, @12:53PM
Mathematics vs Physics
Infinity in math is infinite. There is no uncertainty, infinity is how it is because that's how they made it up to be.
Physics attempts to put a lifetime on the Universe, there is great uncertainty and (highly) possible absolute conceptual misconceptions, but... best guess so far... peering through our apparently infinitesimal near-point perspective on what appears to be an extremely large (93 billion light years, or 5.85 million billion AU) Universe - for perspective, one rod cell in your eye is about 2 microns - multiply that by 5.85 million billion and you get 11.6 million kilometers, roughly 30x the distance to the moon. How much can one rod cell in your eye perceive about a volume 30x earth-lunar orbit? But, our greatest thinkers who think about such things have agreed not to disagree too much over the last human lifespan and they all confidently estimate the size and age of the Universe out to three or more significant figures - patting themselves on the back for doing it a bunch of different ways and getting roughly the same numbers. Until data comes in from something like JWST...
So, there are many kinds of infinity, and X^26 grows pretty fast. The complete works of Shakespeare contain 5,132,954 characters, 5132954^26 = 3x10^174 (at any precision of significance...) so, yeah, not hard to compare that to: Based on current scientific understanding, the estimated lifespan of the universe is approximately 4.35 x 10^17 seconds and conclude... ain't gonna happen - unless the Physicists got it wrong and monkeys can time travel back and forth an infinite number of times.
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Thursday October 31, @03:54PM
Well... I've always seen it written as "an infinite number of monkeys on an infinite number of typewriters..." So time is not really a constraint at all. And in fact, you should have your copy of hamlet in the time it takes to type it out, along with a copy of anything else you might need.
How much space those monkey's would take is a separate issue. Infinities are big.
"Space is big. You just won't believe how vastly, hugely, mind-bogglingly big it is. I mean, you may think it's a long way down the road to the chemist's, but that's just peanuts to space." - Douglas Adams
Infinities are bigger. All of space is doesn't even register as peanuts compared to infinities.
The theorem is true, and its only "misleading" if you don't know what infinite means. But that a you problem, not an issue with the theorem.
(Score: 2, Informative) by pTamok on Thursday October 31, @11:43AM (2 children)
The paper repeats the often made mistake of treating monkeys and apes as synonyms. Apes are not monkeys, as any reader of Pratchett would know.
(Score: 2) by Username on Thursday October 31, @01:48PM (1 child)
If you follow your ancestry back far enough, you'll find a monkey. I think that's the point. But that implies evolution and learning which wasn't figured into the original monkey(s) creating Shakespeare.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by pTamok on Thursday October 31, @02:50PM
Nope.
If you follow your ancestry far enough back, you will find that you and a monkey have a common ancestor. We did not evolve from monkeys. Both present day monkeys and ourselves evolved from a precursor in the same amount of time. Neither is 'more evolved' than the other*.
This second is a debatable point: there do exist organisms that have not changed in body form over millions of years (from fossil evidence compared to present day creatures), so one can argue they are very suited to the ecological niche that they occupy. It can be argued that they have not evolved. Measuring 'degree of evolution', however, is hard. We don't have access to their DNA to do a comparison. You can look at the 'increase in the differences over time' in the DNA (and RNA - this is how the evolution of viruses like SARS-COV-2 is tracked), so you can say one organism has more differences in its DNA than another compared to an earlier sample of the same (or similar) species. If you do a 'diff' on the genome of a monkey, and an ape, they are very similar - the differences are at the margins.
People who work in the field joke occasionally about the inevitability of evolving into a crab. The process is call carcinisation [wikipedia.org], and the body form of crabs has evolved independently several times in the fossil record. To a crab, we have not evolved enough yet.
To be clear: any idea that Homo sapiens is the peak product of evolution is wrong. We have evolved 'pretty much' as long as all other creatures, and trying to measure relative amounts of 'evolution' is fraught with difficulty, not least because it is partially defined by how well you survive in an ever changing set of ecological niches. It is quite possible that the rate of changes in DNA and RNA over time will very, from creature to creature, and from time to time, making comparisons difficult. In addition, creatures that reproduce rapidly (like fruit flies) can evolve faster than creatures that have longer periods of time between generations (like elephants, or humans). On that measure, present day bacteria are far more 'evolved' than any multi-cellular creature.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Thursday October 31, @12:24PM (6 children)
The idea has always been to have many monkeys.
Parallel processing for the win!
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday October 31, @01:51PM
Unless it would require more monkeys than there are atoms in the universe. In that case even rather small monkeys still would not work.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday October 31, @02:00PM (4 children)
Even 8 billion monkeys sitting at typewriters aren't going to make a dent in the 1 in 10^174 random chance ratio during the lifespan of the universe.
I take exception to: "a new study reveals". Sure, it was a "new" study, but it's not revealing anything that hasn't been "obvious to one skilled in the arts" of probability and the age of the universe ever since the meme was first circulated.
Maybe the attention whore story goes into it, but I would find it interesting to look at things like: how many letters into the first page of Hamlet is a monkey likely to get in the monkey's lifetime? When a monkey types "randomly" at a typewriter, the keys they press are actually far from random... how often is q (or any other letter) hit? Take a sampling from various monkeys long enough to get at least 1 strike on every relevant key, then feed that probability profile into the works of Shakespeare and see again: how many letters into the first page of Hamlet will they likely get in an hour, a day, a year?
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Thursday October 31, @02:34PM (1 child)
It all depends on how fast they type.
...and whether the typewriters are AI enabled or not.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Thursday October 31, @02:47PM
So, depending on what the AI auto-correct was trained on, yes, it might just decide to regurgitate the entire works of Shakespeare fairly quickly. Instead of 26^5 million, you might argue it would get down as low as 26^5000 - but even that result still overflows a lot of calculators. There are physical limits on how fast monkeys can type, and I would say it's fair play to limit their speed to the theoretical speed limit of typing on an IBM Selectric.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday October 31, @03:24PM (1 child)
Easy fix, you just have to get lucky with the first few hundred monkeys and get a complete works by William Shakespeare in the first several months.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday October 31, @05:14PM
If you feel like a little thought exercise, go ahead and give yourself 8 billion monkeys, give them nice flat even probability of hitting the necessary characters out of a fixed set of characters (no shift key or carriage returns required, after all - the original meme was illustrated on manual typewriters - so also assume the monkeys never hit two or more keys too quickly getting the levers stuck...) then compare those odds to how many pick six lotto wins you could pull off in a row with single ticket purchases before the odds start to get in the same neighborhood...
There are many people who have hit multiple lotteries, at improbably short intervals - improbable things do happen, but not very often...
(Score: 4, Funny) by martyb on Thursday October 31, @12:25PM (2 children)
Obviously, what we need is do its breed apes that can touch-type.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Snospar on Thursday October 31, @12:31PM (1 child)
Good luck, I've been at this keyboard for decades and touch typing still eludes me
(Score: 3, Interesting) by krishnoid on Thursday October 31, @03:30PM
You could always try learning Dvorak [dvzine.org], it would keep you from hunting and pecking. There's a good free web-based typing tutor [typingweb.com] website that lets you pick Dvorak, too. My experience was that with 30 minutes a day (no more) for two weeks of frustration, I was on my way.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Nuke on Thursday October 31, @12:38PM
Happened around 400 years ago. OK, that was by an ape and it might take a bit longer for a monkey.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by hendrikboom on Thursday October 31, @12:50PM (5 children)
I was surprised to see this article published in an apparently reputable journal, since I thought the infeasibility of using monkeys to produce Shakespeare was already well-known. The first mention I recall seeing of the result was in the the book 'One, Two, Three ... Infinity' by George Gamow back in the 1950's, and I didn't get the impression that it was new even then.
But the article did one thing I had not seen before : it recognised a potential overcount from the fact that the monkeys might produce more than one copy of the complete works of Shakespeare. Not bad, not bad at all.
And I was surprised by how few universe-lifetimes it would take!
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Thursday October 31, @01:20PM (4 children)
It's a relatively straightforward, simple even, result. You can polish it with nuance all you like, but if we're working in a single timeline Universe it's nowhere close to happening in one run through.
Now, in any kind of multiverse...
(Score: 2) by bussdriver on Thursday October 31, @02:00PM (1 child)
What about placing them outside the universe's movement and adding relativity to the problem? Since we move faster thru space and the monkey is stationary, time will go much lower for us than the monkey so it can show us the answer before the end of the universe...
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday October 31, @02:26PM
Time dilation can be that strong if you go fast relative to a reference.
I'm not aware of a way to "undilate time" by any significant amount. I believe the ISS astronauts do age a little faster due to their microgravity environment, but it pretty much takes an atomic clock to see the difference.
Now, if we can generate negative gravity, all kinds of fun things become possible, but again: haven't even heard of a hint of a theory of how to do that - with possible exceptions in high energy particle accelerators that create conditions rarely theorized in the natural Universe.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Thursday October 31, @03:07PM (1 child)
If one has enough Universes, it is highly likely to happen in the lifetime of one of them. It's a probability calculation, and there is nothing that says that it wouldn't happen in this one in the next ten minutes or so. All configurations of a string of random characters are equally likely. Just because something is unlikely (probability) doesn't mean that it can't happen now. A good example of this is radioactive decay of an atomic nucleus. We are unable to predict when it will happen for a particular nucleus, but we know in aggregate that a large collection of nuclei decay exponentially. Looking at an individual nucleus, it can decay at any time from the moment it begins to exist. Eventually, it is very likely to decay, we just don't know when. If a Universe is the nucleus, and production of Shakespeare's text by monkeys using typeriters is the decay event, then there is nothing that tells you 'how long' it will be until this particular Universe decays. You can't do a 'how close are we' calculation.
Messing with probability and universes is...interesting: Boltzmann brain [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday October 31, @05:10PM
Yes, there is a timeline of a multiverse in which I leave this keyboard just after submitting, purchase a pick 6 lotto ticket, and hit all 6 numbers, once a day for every day remaining in my lifetime (and in one of those multiverses I use the funding to research and accomplish practical immortality...) Note that my state only runs pick 6 lotto twice weekly, but other states also run pick 6 games, powerball, etc.
Forgetting the immortality bit, just 40 years of lotto wins like that might compute out somewhere in the general neighborhood of the monkeys hitting all of Shakespeare's works with proper spelling, punctuation, etc. (That random monkey shift ; to get : is going to be quite rare, in and of itself, but eventually....)
And, yes, that wildly improbable timeline in which I not only win all the lottos but actually manage to collect all the winnings too could start here in a few moments...
(Score: 2) by Revek on Thursday October 31, @12:51PM (2 children)
Why did you have to take this one from me?
(Score: 4, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Thursday October 31, @01:19PM (1 child)
Another reality: 52! is the number of ways a card deck can be shuffled without jokers. That's 8x10^67, while the estimated lifespan of the universe is approximately 4.35 x 10^17 seconds - so, if you're doing a good job shuffling your cards, it's more likely than not that your deck order is unique in all the history and all the future of human card playing.
The "Birthday Problem" (slightly extended) can tell you how often you might expect to "perfectly randomly" shuffle a deck identical to a previously perfectly randomly shuffled one, but it's going to be less than 50% for any reasonable number of deck shufflings in the life of the Universe.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday October 31, @03:28PM
This makes me sad for the time I was playing cards while helping to teach someone and randomly dealt myself a perfect hand.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Thursday October 31, @12:55PM (1 child)
The headline of the summary is misleading. TFA is about producing the complete works of Shakespeare, a more difficult task than merely producing Hamlet.
(Score: 4, Funny) by janrinok on Thursday October 31, @01:44PM
You are indeed correct. It was taken from the original quoted source "Typing monkey would be unable to produce 'Hamlet' within the lifetime of the universe [phys.org]" which was published by Phys.Org who, in turn, referred to the University of Technology, Sydney.
Somewhere between the two it seems to have gained a more limiting phrase than was specified by the original researchers in Australia.
I am having difficulty typing this response as I am simultaneously standing in the corner facing the wall while flagellating myself with jumper leads - but that is my personal problem.
(Score: 1) by meiao on Thursday October 31, @01:25PM
was written by a monkey with too much time on his hands.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by shellsterdude on Thursday October 31, @02:06PM (1 child)
TFA point is that for it to be likely it would take longer than the lifespan of the universe. Since it is random, by definition it could be the very first thing they type or occur at any time (or never).
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday October 31, @03:00PM
One could compare the statistical likelihood of such things to other improbable outcomes, such as: winning a pick six lottery on a single ticket purchase, every day for the rest of your life...
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday October 31, @03:07PM (2 children)
So instead for the monkey/apes typing out Shakespeare randomly they are better off trying to randomly type out a solution to time travel.
(Score: 2, Touché) by pTamok on Thursday October 31, @03:10PM
That's easy.
Just wait. You are magically transported into the future.
You are travelling in time now!
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Thursday October 31, @03:57PM
Technically, they aren't trying to do anything. They'll produce both results. As well as everything else. The problem of sorting through all the chaff to find the results worth looking at is left as an exercise to the reader.
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Thursday October 31, @04:16PM
How long would it take AI trained on a LLM of things that were known or familiar to people of the 16th century to do it?
(Score: 2) by EJ on Thursday October 31, @04:39PM
Obviously the monkeys don't have time for writing plays while they are busy working on Windows 12.
(Score: 2) by srobert on Thursday October 31, @05:06PM
We did get one copy which was nearly a perfect Hamlet except that it said "To pee or not to pee". Close, but no banana.