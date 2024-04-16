The other thing is that in order to learn, children need to have fun. But they have fun by really being pushed to explore and create and make new things that are personally meaningful. So you need open-ended environments that allow children to explore and express themselves.
IEEE Spectrum has a (short) sit-down with Marina Umaschi Bers, co-creator of the ScratchJr programming language and the KIBO robotics kits. Both tools are aimed at teaching kids to code and develop STEAM skills from a very young age. Other examples of such tools are the mTiny robot toy and the Micro:bit computer.
Being able to code is a new literacy, remarks Professor Bers, and like with reading and writing, we need to adapt our learning tools to children's developmental ages. One idea here is that of a "coding playground" where it's not about following step-by-step plans, but about inventing games, pretend play and creating anything children can imagine. She is currently working on a project to bring such a playground outside: integrating motors, sensors and other devices in physical playgrounds, "to bolster computational thinking through play".
Given how fast complicated toys are being thrown aside by young children, in contrast to a simple ball -- or a meccano set, for the engineering types -- I have my doubts.
At least one of the tools mentioned above is aimed at toddlers. So put aside your model steam locomotive, oh fellow 'lentil, and advice me: from what age do you think we should try to steer kids into "coding" or "developing", and which tools should or could be used for this?
Feel free to wax nostalgic about toys of days past, of course, in this, one of your favorite playgrounds: the soylentnews comment editor.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 31, @04:39PM (1 child)
From TFA:
It might have been more gooder to say: teaching kids to code and develop.
However it can less easily be read to mean that "learning" is a qualifier on certain kids (learning kids), the kids who are learning, and those kids are who the tools are aimed at.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday October 31, @04:54PM
Fixed - but I had fixed it once... No excuses.
Thanks
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday October 31, @04:43PM (7 children)
was Lego bricks.
My parents bought me my first Lego set when I was a little kid. My mom told me I didn't know what to do with it and threw the pieces in the air out of frustration. So my mom showed me how to count the pegs and how they fit. one-two-three-four...
And then it clicked.
And then I realized one simple Lego brick and another simple Lego brick make a more complicated assembly. And several more complicated assemblies can make really complicated things. And all I had to do was figure out how to combine simplistic things to create infinitely complex mechanical constructs.
And then later I learned - all by myself - how to combine Lego elements from incompatible sets to create things that shouldn't be possible.
Does this sound like programming? Hell yeah! It's EXACTLY the same approach.
When my Dad bought me a ZX81, I didn't know what to do with it. So my Dad showed me how to print a block here, a block there, to print a tiny Empire State Building. And then it clicked again: programming is Lego for the brain - and I don't even have to beg my Mom to buy me more blocks :)
Wanna get kids hooked on programming? Give them bricks. Simple tools they can combine and do interesting things with. They'll figure out the rest without your help.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 31, @04:54PM
Sometimes you really do just need the right "toy" to unleash your potential. In my case, I was in to electronics in the early 1970s. Everything was analog. I did wonder what computers really were and how they worked to do everything attributed to them without any rewiring? Then came the Altair 8800 on the front cover of Popular Electronics in the Jan 1975 issue. This really got me wondering how such a small machine could do so much. About a year later I met a man in my church who had an HP 25 programmable calculator. He demonstrated and explained it. I was fascinated. He loaned me the manuals to read for a week and I read them completely. Then he loaned me the calculator and I wrote a few simple programs. I was hooked! I never looked back at analog electronics and today I no longer remember which end of a soldering iron to pick up. My high school got a computer (about $8000 in 1977 dollars), just as TRS-80, Commodore PET and Apple II all appeared on the mass market.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday October 31, @05:03PM
I still like Legos and is a fun pasttime for Wife, Kiddo, and I to do together. However, Legos are not cheap and I have games like Terraria, Space Engineers, and Planet Crafter where the blocks are "free" more or less. Even 7 Day to Die gives you the means with which you can create elaborate things. 7 Days to Die however has a "pseudo physics" kind of system though. I.E. with Terraria / Space Engineers / Planet Crafter you can build to your heart's content, physics be damned. With 7 Days to Die you have a block support / weight system, once too much weight is tacked onto a free hanging side, the thing collapses. Hopefully not the entire thing, but sometimes you get to learn the hard way.
(Score: 3, Informative) by canopic jug on Thursday October 31, @05:04PM (3 children)
Wanna get kids hooked on programming? Give them bricks. Simple tools they can combine and do interesting things with. They'll figure out the rest without your help.
The confound to that approach is that recent generations of Lego have too many specialist shapes which fit together in almost exactly one way and can't really be used outside their intended purposes rather than more generalized forms which fit together in a variety of ways. It was those generic shapes which gave Lego its free form, abstract nature and which contribute to internalizing the idea of combining and recombining components. That ability to combine and recombine is a core of programming.
On a somewhat tangentaI anecdote, I played with Lego a lot for a few years starting at age 3. As an adult I coached someone on an aptitude test regarding mentally doing 3D rotation of objects represented in 2D drawings. I had always thought those tests were merely a formality for the most part or maybe a speed test, but nope. There are people that actually cannot do such rotations in their heads. The first thing I thought of was Lego and then I realized that the age cohort I was dealing with had no experience with Lego or any other similar kinds of models. There are other factors too however my main guess is that the generic, non-specialized Lego kits really build a lot of capabilities for visualization.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday October 31, @05:04PM
It was a while back...
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday October 31, @05:17PM
Yes I heard that. That's too bad: the whole point of Lego is generic things you can do whatever you want with.
Agreed. For a few years, I worked as a technical drawer, modeling mechanical parts, and I credit playing with Lego for my perfect ability to visualize things in 3D in my head.
And I too have met people who can't seem to be able to do that. Though I read somewhere that it's more genetic than acquired - although I read that many years ago, possibly decades ago: I recall the article claiming women have a harder time at spatial visualization, and it sounds like something a modern science article wouldn't dare printing :)
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Thursday October 31, @05:18PM
The thing about those LEGO specialist pieces is that now they are used across a lot of different themes and brands within LEGO. You might think "Oh they've build a special part for this spaceship" but that exact same part turns up (maybe in a different colour) as part of a Flower, or connecting something in a castle or just in a boat somewhere. The number of distinct LEGO elements has decreased since the 1980's. Article on brickfanatics [brickfanatics.com] is one that confirms this but I've seen it stated many times by LEGO staff.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday October 31, @05:29PM
I exposed my kids extensively to Lego, and Scratch and all manner of other things (3d printer...)
One really latched on to TuxPaint and just loved drawing stuff in it. He got into Minecraft a little bit, but never really hit the all consuming hundreds of hours invested level - if he can't whip out a finished product in a few minutes, he isn't too interested. I have steered him out of TuxPaint into Krita, but he still uses TuxPaint about 20% of the time when he can do what he wants faster in there than in Krita.
The challenge is there with Scratch and other open ended building tools, what seems to be lacking is the motivation to make pictures on the screen. Even the 3d printer didn't help with that. We printed up the letters A-Z and numbers 0-20 hand drawn then printed from the hand drawings, but after that was done, he really didn't care to make a bunch more plastic junk. Kinda gotta admit: I feel the same way most of the time. In the 3 years since we gave the printer away, I have only asked the guy I gave it to to print one kind of thing for me: 2" hubcaps because the originals are hard to find / ridiculously expensive.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday October 31, @05:10PM
Sure, you can sit kids in front of videos that occupy and stimulate them, but how about giving them a box of connecting parts -- tinkertoys, legos, erector sets -- and letting them find a way to stimulate themselves? It can start with just assembling fun things, and move on to automation through motors and sensors via stuff like Lego Mindstorms.
Cost can be an issue, but I think there's a huge training element in manipulating parts with your hands in 3-space while you're thinking about what you want to put where, in what sequence.
I've also brought this up many times, but I think programming could be approached from the bottom-up, where (e.g.):
Much of these can require additional time and supervision though, which is tricky for most parents. But gaining core skills like these reveal a path and process of learning in general and changing perspective in the process, and carry over between STEAM fields and across into non-STEAM ones.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @05:11PM
from what age do you think we should try to steer kids into "coding" or "developing"
how about teaching them that being a tool for corporations might not be the greatest
life choice
(Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Thursday October 31, @05:32PM
It used to be you'd walk past a work site, see the digging, see people with shovels, in machinery -- and wonder what was happening, and try and look. Take-your-kid-to-work day.
Now it's all "shielded" by opaque barriers. No one can see anything but a plastic fence. No one can see what they're doing, what it involves, or anything at all.
Best way to get kids interested in engineering? Let them see it. With 'Murica's helicopter-parenting, absolute-risk-averse, just-let-me-protect-you mentality, no one experiences anything, and no one will grow an interest in what they've never experienced. It's all about "CHOOSE A FUTURE FOR YOURSELF!!" "but I've never seen any possible futures.." "If you don't hurry up and choose you'll work at McDonalds!!1!"