posted by Fnord666 on Thursday October 31, @08:58PM
from the you-have-died-of-dysentery dept.
From the Hollywood Reporter: Apple is turning the classic computer game Oregon Trail into a big budget action-comedy movie.
Grab your wagons and oxen, and get ready to ford a river: A movie adaptation of the popular grade school computer game Oregon Trail is in development at Apple.
The studio landed the film pitch, still in early development, that has Will Speck and Josh Gordon attached to direct and produce. EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will provide original music and produce via their Ampersand production banner. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the movie will feature a couple of original musical numbers in the vein of Barbie.
Sounds like a good day to die of dysentery.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @10:17PM (1 child)
...the best SN has to offer? Random AI generated pap?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Samantha Wright on Thursday October 31, @11:27PM
Excuse you! Hollywood Reporter was turning out garbage way before LLMs. AI-generated sludge wishes it could be Hollywood Reporter content.
(Score: 3, Funny) by looorg on Thursday October 31, @10:18PM (1 child)
A movie about dysentery. Sounds kinda shit.
Not sure who they are trying to appeal to. "In the vein of Barbie", action-comedy, musical numbers. It just doesn't sound like Oregon Trail to me. Did we play different games? Is this some new kind of remake? Is nostalgia for Oregon Trail really that large?
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Friday November 01, @05:11AM
I doubt we'll ever see it. I hear the writers have died of cholera.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @11:06PM
I want to see the "Organ Trail" movie!
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday November 01, @12:27AM
What is it with franchises and reviving old shit? It's getting desperate at this point: they don't have enough toys to turn into movies anymore, so now they turn to old video games. What next Donkey Kong vs Predator? Lode Runner Reloaded?
I recall a time, decades ago, when movie studios had new ideas, took risks and actually created new things. Imagine that eh...