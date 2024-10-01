Stories
At&T Praises Itself After Getting Caught Taking Too Much Money From FCC Program

AT&T obtained subsidies for duplicate users and non-users, will pay $2.3 million:

AT&T improperly obtained money from a government-run broadband discount program by submitting duplicate requests and by claiming subsidies for thousands of subscribers who weren't using AT&T's service. AT&T obtained funding based on false certifications it made under penalty of perjury.

AT&T on Friday agreed to pay $2.3 million in a consent decree with the Federal Communications Commission's Enforcement Bureau. That includes a civil penalty of $1,921,068 and a repayment of $378,922 to the US Treasury.

The settlement fully resolves the FCC investigation into AT&T's apparent violations, the consent decree said. "AT&T admits for the purpose of this Consent Decree and for Commission civil enforcement purposes" that the findings described by the FCC "contain a true and accurate description of the facts underlying the Investigation," the document said.

In addition to the civil penalty and repayment, AT&T agreed to a compliance plan designed to prevent further violations. AT&T last week reported quarterly revenue of $30.2 billion.

AT&T made the excessive reimbursement claims to the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBB), which the US formed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to the EBB's successor program, the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The FCC said its rules "are vital to protecting these Programs and their resources from waste, fraud, and abuse."

We contacted AT&T today and asked for an explanation of what caused the violations. Instead, AT&T provided Ars with a statement that praised itself for participating in the federal discount programs.

"When the federal government acted during the COVID-19 pandemic to stand up the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, and then the Affordable Connectivity Program, we quickly implemented both programs to provide more low-cost Internet options for our customers. We take compliance with federal programs like these seriously and appreciate the collaboration with the FCC to reach a solution on this matter," AT&T said.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @04:22PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @04:22PM (#1379824)
    this is what happens when capitalistic greed is allowed to thrive in a system with minimal challenges to its actions.

    • (Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Friday November 01, @05:02PM (1 child)

      by Frosty Piss (4971) on Friday November 01, @05:02PM (#1379835)

      this is what happens when capitalistic greed is allowed to thrive in a system with minimal challenges to its actions.

      Welcome to the MAGAverse...

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @05:41PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @05:41PM (#1379840)
        hmm not quite where i was heading with that remark, more like i wish we used a little more sense while privatizing life-saving services like communications. well... okay i see the political connection. siiiiiigh

  • (Score: 2) by https on Friday November 01, @08:29PM (1 child)

    by https (5248) on Friday November 01, @08:29PM (#1379862) Journal

    The one that saw its share price go up about 33% in the past six months [yahoo.com]?

    Fuck, I wish I could make so much money by violating the law, and then not be punished for bragging about it afterwards.

    --
    Offended and laughing about it.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @08:46PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @08:46PM (#1379865)

      Fuck, I wish I could make so much money by violating the law, and then not be punished for bragging about it afterwards.

      depending on how things go next week the gop might have an opening for you.

