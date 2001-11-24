The Android 15 update didn’t include a battery charging limit feature that some had expected, but it got everyone talking about the best way to maximize your battery life. With seven-year update commitments from some Android phone manufacturers, the onus is now on us to stop our batteries from degrading too far.

What was most striking to us about the results of this poll was that less than 12% of you don’t use any battery management tricks at all. With battery degradation being a slow and subtle process, we assumed that many more people wouldn’t consider it. But hey, we should have given our tech-savvy readers more credit.

While it’s clear that you do indeed take battery health seriously, there isn’t a consensus amongst the responses on the best way to address it. Almost 33% of you follow the advice to only charge the battery to 80% full, while slightly more of you use adaptive charging. The latter approach intelligently slows the charging process based on usage patterns to reduce battery wear and extend its overall lifespan. This could include fast charging to around 80%, then slowly topping up from there when you’re not in a hurry to unplug. 7.6% of you suggest you use two or more of these tricks, which is a real dedication to getting the most out of your battery.

If you don’t use any battery management tricks and you’re keen to start now, it’s worth checking out the battery settings in your device. It only takes 30 seconds and could keep your battery healthy for another six months.