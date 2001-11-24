Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The Android 15 update didn’t include a battery charging limit feature that some had expected, but it got everyone talking about the best way to maximize your battery life. With seven-year update commitments from some Android phone manufacturers, the onus is now on us to stop our batteries from degrading too far.
What was most striking to us about the results of this poll was that less than 12% of you don’t use any battery management tricks at all. With battery degradation being a slow and subtle process, we assumed that many more people wouldn’t consider it. But hey, we should have given our tech-savvy readers more credit.
While it’s clear that you do indeed take battery health seriously, there isn’t a consensus amongst the responses on the best way to address it. Almost 33% of you follow the advice to only charge the battery to 80% full, while slightly more of you use adaptive charging. The latter approach intelligently slows the charging process based on usage patterns to reduce battery wear and extend its overall lifespan. This could include fast charging to around 80%, then slowly topping up from there when you’re not in a hurry to unplug. 7.6% of you suggest you use two or more of these tricks, which is a real dedication to getting the most out of your battery.
If you don’t use any battery management tricks and you’re keen to start now, it’s worth checking out the battery settings in your device. It only takes 30 seconds and could keep your battery healthy for another six months.
janrinok: I charge my 'phone when the battery is getting low, usually overnight, and in the morning it is 100%. I purchased my 'phone in 2016 and it is still using the original battery. It might (and I am not certain) just be beginning to lose a fraction of its charge over a 2 day period. Do you use a special charging cycle? How long does a battery normally last you? And do you replace the battery or just upgrade to the latest and greatest on the market?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 02, @08:55PM (1 child)
...AI generated pap from "Arthur T Knackerbracket"...
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday November 02, @09:40PM
Just waiting for your submissions.
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Saturday November 02, @09:31PM (1 child)
I asked Bard, it said to charge the phone when below 20 and until 80, ballpark that's what I do. The phone has 3 years with me, I don't use it that much, a whole charge lasts around 50 hours.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday November 02, @09:43PM
Yes that is what TFS suggests, and thanks for your reply. However, nobody I know around here does anything like that. I'm interested in knowing what people actually do.
