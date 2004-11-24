Apple is committing over a billion dollars more to its existing satellite provider GlobalStar in order to have it expand its ground bases and add more satellites for iPhone messaging.

Two years after it first launched Emergency SOS via Satellite with the iPhone 14, Apple is now working to greatly expand the facility. It's already added features such as Roadside Assistance via satellite, and expanded to non-emergency messaging.

Now its satellite provider GlobalStar has announced a new expansion of its Apple deal, which comes in two parts. The first has Apple paying up to $1.1 billion in upfront payments specifically so GlobalStar can add what it describes as a new satellite constellation.

The second is that Apple has now taken a 20% stake in GlobalStar. According to Street Insider, this is an equity deal that is worth approximately $400 million.

This announcement is a financial one from GlobalStar, rather than specific news of new features from either it or Apple. But it will result in greater capacity for expanded features on the iPhone.