First Wooden Satellite Reaches Space

posted by janrinok on Wednesday November 06, @07:18PM
from the got-space-wood? dept.
looorg writes:

The world's first wooden satellite, built by Japanese researchers, was launched into space on Tuesday, in an early test of using timber in lunar and Mars exploration.

With a 50-year plan of planting trees and building timber houses on the moon and Mars, Doi's team decided to develop a NASA-certified wooden satellite to prove wood is a space-grade material.

Wood is more durable in space than on Earth because there's no water or oxygen that would rot or inflame it, Murata added.

The Forrest of Mars. Red Oak? Wooden Space Stations. Upside it's eco-friendly and it can't rot in space due to the lack of moisture.

"Metal satellites might be banned in the future," Doi said. "If we can prove our first wooden satellite works, we want to pitch it to Elon Musk's SpaceX."

  • (Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday November 06, @07:44PM (2 children)

    by Frosty Piss (4971) on Wednesday November 06, @07:44PM (#1380611)

    Yes of course, metal will be banned in favor of wood..

      LOL?

    • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 06, @08:00PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 06, @08:00PM (#1380616)

      There might be a few problems to solve first, here's one:
          https://www.technologyreview.com/2024/10/17/1105135/mars-farming-soil-food-humans-farming-agriculture/ [technologyreview.com] [or https://archive.is/pNkNw [archive.is] ]

      ... What would it take to grow plants to feed future astronauts on Mars? In science fiction, it isn’t much of a problem. Matt Damon’s character in the 2015 movie The Martian simply had to build a greenhouse, spread out human excrement, add water, and wait. The film got a lot of things right—bacteria in the human biome will be useful—but it didn’t account for the perchlorates. The potato plants that sustained him would never have grown, but even if they had, two years of eating contaminated, carcinogenic potatoes would have nuked his thyroid, boxed his kidneys, and damaged his cells—though he might not have realized it, because perchlorates are also neurotoxic. It would have been Matt Damon’s finest death scene.
      [...]
      Overall, Mars’s surface has perchlorate concentrations of about 0.5% by weight. On Earth, the concentration is often a millionth that amount.

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday November 06, @08:00PM

      by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 06, @08:00PM (#1380617) Journal

      A metal forest on Mars would be more durable than wood forests.

      --
      Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich.

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Uncle_Al on Wednesday November 06, @07:57PM

    by Uncle_Al (1108) on Wednesday November 06, @07:57PM (#1380614)

    Going from +/- 100C is going to do some interesting things to the structure if there
    is any water contained in the wood

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by turgid on Wednesday November 06, @08:14PM

    by turgid (4318) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 06, @08:14PM (#1380618) Journal

    It wooden work.

