https://japantoday.com/category/national/world%27s-first-wooden-satellite-developed-in-japan-heads-to-space1
The world's first wooden satellite, built by Japanese researchers, was launched into space on Tuesday, in an early test of using timber in lunar and Mars exploration.
With a 50-year plan of planting trees and building timber houses on the moon and Mars, Doi's team decided to develop a NASA-certified wooden satellite to prove wood is a space-grade material.
Wood is more durable in space than on Earth because there's no water or oxygen that would rot or inflame it, Murata added.
The Forrest of Mars. Red Oak? Wooden Space Stations. Upside it's eco-friendly and it can't rot in space due to the lack of moisture.
"Metal satellites might be banned in the future," Doi said. "If we can prove our first wooden satellite works, we want to pitch it to Elon Musk's SpaceX."
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday November 06, @07:44PM (2 children)
Yes of course, metal will be banned in favor of wood..
LOL?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 06, @08:00PM
There might be a few problems to solve first, here's one:
https://www.technologyreview.com/2024/10/17/1105135/mars-farming-soil-food-humans-farming-agriculture/ [technologyreview.com] [or https://archive.is/pNkNw [archive.is] ]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday November 06, @08:00PM
A metal forest on Mars would be more durable than wood forests.
Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Uncle_Al on Wednesday November 06, @07:57PM
Going from +/- 100C is going to do some interesting things to the structure if there
is any water contained in the wood
(Score: 3, Funny) by turgid on Wednesday November 06, @08:14PM
It wooden work.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].