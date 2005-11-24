Nokia is investigating whether a third-party vendor was breached after a hacker claimed to be selling the company's stolen source code.

"Nokia is aware of reports that an unauthorized actor has alleged to have gained access to certain third-party contractor data and possibly data of Nokia," the company told BleepingComputer.

"Nokia takes this allegation seriously and we are investigating. To date, our investigation has found no evidence that any of our systems or data being impacted. We continue to closely monitor the situation."

This statement comes after a threat actor known as IntelBroker claimed to be selling Nokia source code that was stolen after they breached a third-party vendor's server.

"Today, I am selling a large collection of Nokia source code, which we got from a 3rd party contractor that directly worked with Nokia to help aid their development of some internal tools."