"The Mozilla Foundation is reorganizing teams to increase agility and impact as we accelerate our work to ensure a more open and equitable technical future for us all. That unfortunately means ending some of the work we have historically pursued and eliminating associated roles to bring more focus going forward."

Mozilla Foundation is laying off 30% of its remaining (estimated) 120 employees, due to "a relentless onslaught of change". The firings mean the end for 2 divisions within Mozilla Foundation: global programs (outreach to LGBTQ+ and so on) and advocacy. The 5 person advocacy division handled issues around privacy, security, algorithms and ad policies on the web, shin kicking android, youtube, tiktok, facebook, slack, hulu and assorted others.

According to the February appointed CEO of the Mozilla Foundation,

"Navigating this topsy-turvy, distracting time requires laser focus — and sometimes saying goodbye to the excellent work that has gotten us this far because it won't get us to the next peak. Lofty goals demand hard choices."

