Elwood Edwards, the voice of AOL's "You've Got Mail" greeting, has died at age 74 after a long illness, according to local Ohio news station WKYC, where he was employed for many years.

During a 2016 interview, Edwards recounted how he became the voice of AOL. His wife, who worked at Quantum Computer Services (which later became AOL), heard that the company was looking to add a voice to its software. "I'd been an announcer throughout my entire broadcasting career, and she volunteered me," Edwards said.

In 1989, Edwards recorded the once-ubiquitous phrase, along with "Welcome," "Files done," and "Goodbye" on a cassette tape for just $200. "It started off as a test just to see if it would catch on, and lo and behold, in the mid-90s, it had really caught on."

Since then, Edwards has made appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and an episode of The Simpsons. He was even spotted as an Uber driver.

As a longtime AOL user (yes, I still use AOL to this day), I'm ashamed to admit that I never knew there was a person behind that iconic voice — I thought it was computer-generated. Even now, Edwards' voice will continue to live on in my inbox, which still declares, "You've Got Mail."