Have you ever wished for a 500 Hz, millimeter-precise linear position sensing system? Well you're in luck — all you need is some circuit board, a basic microcontroller, and a wee bit of maths!

Why make calipers?

Electronic calipers are awesome. This $30 pair has served me well for years, reading far more precision than my skills justify:

Such calipers work via capacitive coupling between a PCB on the powered slidey display and a passive PCB "scale" in the stationary spine.

Back in March, I idly wondered if the same working principle could be used for a cheap and cheerful "maker-friendly" positioning system. E.g., slide some passive PCB scales into an aluminum extrusion rail, add a capacitive pickup to the bottom of whatever carriage you've got riding along, and tada — you've got sub-mm closed-loop positioning. All for the cost of some PCB, a few GPIO pins, and some firmware (so free, basically).