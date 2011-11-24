Stories
Research Monkeys Still Having a Ball Days After Busting Out of Lab, Police Say

posted by janrinok on Tuesday November 12, @08:16PM   Printer-friendly
from the weakest-link dept.
News

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/science/2024/11/43-research-monkeys-on-the-lam-still-playfully-exploring-police-say/

troop of monkeys that broke out of their South Carolina research facility Wednesday and, as of noon Friday, were still "playfully exploring" with their newfound freedom.

In an update Friday, the police department of Yemassee, SC said that the 43 young, female rhesus macaque monkeys are still staying around the perimeter of the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Facility. "The primates are exhibiting calm and playful behavior, which is a positive indication," the department noted.

The fun-loving furballs got free after a caretaker "failed to secure doors" at the facility.

[...] This isn't the first time—or even the second time—Alpha Genesis has had trouble keeping its monkeys under control. In 2018, the US Department of Agriculture fined the company $12,600 for violations between 2014 and 2016 that included four monkey breakouts. In those incidents, a total of 30 monkeys escaped. One was never found.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday November 12, @08:22PM

    by Gaaark (41) on Tuesday November 12, @08:22PM (#1381445) Journal

    Hey, hey, we're the Monkees
    You never know where we'll be found
    So you'd better get ready
    We may be comin' to your town

