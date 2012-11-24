More than 60,000 D-Link network-attached storage devices that have reached end-of-life are vulnerable to a command injection vulnerability with a publicly available exploit.

The flaw, tracked as CVE-2024-10914, has a critical 9.2 severity score and is present in the 'cgi_user_add' command where the name parameter is insufficiently sanitized.

An unauthenticated attacker could exploit it to inject arbitrary shell commands by sending specially crafted HTTP GET requests to the devices.

The flaw impacts multiple models of D-Link network-attached storage (NAS) devices that are commonly used by small businesses:

DNS-320 Version 1.00

DNS-320LW Version 1.01.0914.2012

DNS-325 Version 1.01, Version 1.02

DNS-340L Version 1.08

In a technical write-up that provides exploit details, security researcher Netsecfish says that leveraging the vulnerability requires sending "a crafted HTTP GET request to the NAS device with malicious input in the name parameter."



curl "http://[Target-IP]/cgi-bin/account_mgr.cgi cmd=cgi_user_add&name=%27;<INJECTED_SHELL_COMMAND>;%27"



"This curl request constructs a URL that triggers the cgi_user_add command with a name parameter that includes an injected shell command," the researcher explains.

[...]

In a security bulletin today, D-Link has confirmed that a fix for CVE-2024-10914 is not coming and the vendor recommends that users retire vulnerable products.

If that is not possible at the moment, users should at least isolate them from the public internet or place them under stricter access conditions.