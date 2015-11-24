It's that time of the year again. A compilation of the most common passwords. Nothing has changed. No lessons have been learned. Either people don't care or they, still, just doesn't know any better.

There is the common list but it can also be shown on a per country level. It doesn't really make it better. Idiocy is evenly spread across the lands.

It's our sixth year—this time, in collaboration with NordStellar—analyzing people's password habits, and guess what? They're still really bad. And we're not just talking about personal passwords here. This time, we also put together a list of the most common corporate passwords to see how they compare to those used in everyday life. So, check out all the dishonorable winners on both lists and learn what the latest trends are.

https://nordpass.com/most-common-passwords-list/