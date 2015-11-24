Pizza Hut has melded the disparate worlds of bready, cheesy foodstuffs and console gaming with the new PIZZAWRMR. This innovation is designed to sit atop your Sony PlayStation 5 console and keep your takeaway of choice piping hot while you enjoy your heated gaming session. This isn't a new retail product or a giveaway, though. Pizza Hut Canada has made the 3D printing source files free for anyone who signs up to download, modify, and print.

The PIZZAWRMR design is inspired by the pizza-centric restaurant's red roof. The lid opens laptop-style for convenient pizza slice access. According to Pizza Hut, several slices of pizza can fit into the top box. Diagrams show that the hot exhaust from the console is channeled under and into the pizza area, which is the appliance of "science and engineering for the greater good," says the Pizza Hut marketing team.