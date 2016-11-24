https://discuss.privacyguides.net/t/manjaro-is-experimenting-with-opt-out-telemetry/22305

Manjaro (a Linux distro) has requested feedback regarding their proposal to collect what they claim is 'anonymized' data.

We're currently testing a new open-source tool for Manjaro, that will help us with the development of Manjaro. It's called MDD 26 and it collects some anonymous and impersonal statistics about Manjaro systems.

One user has commented:

"This is a bit problematic, as they include a lot of info in those reports : all your machine hardware, timezeone, country, etc."

Another has also made his views clear:

... you have to get a individual permission and have to ask every single user independent, which is ending in a "license-agreement" similar to ms-windows. otherwise this application is a dead-horse that is violating all and especially the european-data-security-laws. this is something that you have to figure out with @philm and all the other responsible persons at manjaro.

Manjaro dismisses this claim without actually considering EU laws which do cover this very topic. Opt-Out is not permitted.

MDD - Opt-in vs Opt-out

- Testers needed: Manjaro Data Donor

https://forum.manjaro.org/t/testers-needed-manjaro-data-donor/170163/48

So, Soylentils, what is your view on this subject? Do you think system metrics are required for anyone producing a distro, even it the information is as anonymized as they claim it is? Or is this overstepping the mark?