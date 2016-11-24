The digital break-in was discovered in June, according to Bloomberg, citing "two people familiar with the matter" who told the news outlet that the Singtel breach was "a test run by China for further hacks against US telecommunications companies."

In February, the feds and other nations' governments warned that the Beijing-backed crew had compromised "multiple" critical infrastructure orgs' IT networks in America and globally, and were "disruptive or destructive cyberattacks" against those targets.

Volt Typhoon's targets include communications, energy, transportation systems, and water and wastewater systems.

"Volt Typhoon's choice of targets and pattern of behavior is not consistent with traditional cyber espionage or intelligence gathering operations, and the US authoring agencies assess with high confidence that Volt Typhoon actors are pre-positioning themselves on IT networks to enable lateral movement to OT assets to disrupt functions," the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand said at the time.

More recently, another Chinese-government-backed group Salt Typhoon was accused of breaking into US telecom companies' infrastructure. These intrusions came to light in October with the spies reportedly breaching Verizon, AT&T, and Lumen Technologies, although all three have thus far declined to comment to The Register about the hacks.

Salt Typhoon also reportedly targeted phones belonging to people affiliated with US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, along with Republican candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance.