It's memory-safe, with a few caveats:
Developers looking to continue working in the C and C++ programming languages amid the global push to promote memory-safe programming now have another option that doesn't involve learning Rust.
Filip Pizlo, senior director of language engineering at Epic Games, has created his own memory-safe flavor of C and – because why not? – named it after himself.
Pizlo got in touch after seeing our report on TrapC – a memory-safe C-fork due for release next year.
"I wanted to alert you to the existence of Fil-C, a personal project of mine, which exists today, does just about everything TrapC claims to do (including being totally memory-safe), and is freely available," Pizlo explained. "It aims for 100 percent compatibility with C and C++ – just compile your stuff with my compiler and you get memory safety."
The US government and other interested parties are rather keen to encourage memory safety – something not available out of the box for C and C++ code. C and C++ require manual memory management, which has been shown to be inadequate for preventing memory safety bugs like out of bounds reads and writes.
Since the majority of serious vulnerabilities in large codebases can be attributed to memory safety failings, the common refrain over the past few years has been to develop in a programming language like Rust that (optionally) produces memory-safe code. And more recently there have been efforts to rewrite legacy code in critical libraries and applications using Rust.
There are many other memory-safe languages – such as C#, Java, Python, Swift, Go, and JavaScript. But Rust, for better or worse, has become the most commonly cited option in memory safety evangelism because it's fast, suited for low-level code, and does a lot of things well (safe concurrency and a well-conceived package management system). What's more, the non-profit Rust Foundation has been run well enough to attract funding and support from the tech firms likely to be interested in Rust's qualities.
Also, Rust came out of Mozilla, which isn't seen by the major tech platforms – several of which have their own home-grown programming languages – as a competitor. Consider that Rust debuted in late 2013 and Apple's Swift arrived a year later – during that period, Rust has attracted a broad constituency, while Swift is mainly used by Apple-aligned developers.
But the thing about Rust is that it's not all that easy to learn. So calls to rewrite everything in Rust have elicited pushback from those with significant C or C++ experience – like Linux kernel maintainers, who would prefer to continue working in languages they've mastered.
Like the forthcoming TrapC fork and the Safe C++ project, Fil-C aims to support memory safety without requiring reeducation in another programming language.
[...] Fil-C has some limitations. Presently, it only works on Linux/x86_64. Also, it's slow – about 1.5x-5x slower than legacy C. That's in part because of its implementation of a pointer encoding method for tracking bounds and types called MonoCaps, and also overhead from calling conventions and dynamic linking that differ from standard C.
"The plan to make Fil-C fast is to fix these issues," explains Pizlo. "I believe that fixing these issues can get Fil-C to be only 1.5x slower than C in the worst cases, with lots of programs being only 1.2x slower. But it'll take some focused compiler/runtime/GC hacking to get there."
[...] Pizlo observes in his presentation that while there have been substantially successful attempts to make C code memory-safe – such as CheckedC and -fbounds-safety – many of these fall short in one way or another, particularly for certain edge cases.
His goal, he says, is to support garbage in, and memory safety out.
"Part of the reason why I'm doing this is I want to obviate the need for Rust," declares Pizlo. "I'm not there yet performance-wise, but I will get there."
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Tuesday November 19, @08:18PM (2 children)
If you can't do it with C#, Swift or Java, it probably doesn't need doing. The rest are just needless distractions that fragment the pool of developers and make code more expensive to maintain.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday November 19, @08:29PM
All depends on your scope...
We've got battery powered devices running ESP32 micros, they're not a great C#/Swift/Java target - I mean, I bet you _can_ run those languages there, but if you value performance, not just speed but also battery life, you'll probably get a significant bump in any project by switching to the existing C libraries.
I looked into migrating out of Qt/C++ to Qt/Python - it went pretty well, only lost about 2% speed throughout the UX development, but then I got to a tight loop computation that is nothing in C or C++, but runs 1000x slower in Python. Yeah, so that part needs to be written in C++ and imported as a dependency-hell library object. So, I'm still writing C++, in addition to Python, adding a whole extra layer of complexity to the overall build and project management, and I have gained what? Maybe I can turn over the Python part of the code base to somebody who is afraid of C++?
When the toolset around Rust matures to the level that C/C++ toolsets have (like when hell freezes over x6), then it should be an easy switch.
(Score: 2) by gawdonblue on Tuesday November 19, @08:35PM
If you can't do it with Fortran or COBOL, it's not worth doing.
Kids these days.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Thexalon on Tuesday November 19, @08:31PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by AnonTechie on Tuesday November 19, @08:37PM
Maybe they could start a MCGA (Make C Great Again) campaign ... Just a thought
