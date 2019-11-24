from the but-moooom!-everyone's-doing-it dept.
Jawboning In Plain Sight: The Unconstitutional Censorship Tolerated By The DMCA
For better or worse, jawboning has been a hot topic recently, and it's unlikely that interest will fade any time soon. Jawboning, in broad strokes, is when the government pressures a third party to make that third party chill the speech of another instead of going after the speech directly. Because the First Amendment says that the government cannot go after speech directly, this approach can at first seem to be the "one easy trick" for the government to try to affect the speech it wants to affect so that it could get away with it constitutionally. But as the Supreme Court reminded earlier this year in NRA v. Vullo, it's not actually constitutional to try this sort of end-run around the First Amendment.
[....] there should be concern about Section 512 of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and how it operates to force intermediaries to act against users and their speech, whether they would want to or not, and whether the targeted speech is wrongful or not.
[....] "Why now?" After all, the DMCA has been working its unconstitutional way for a quarter of a century, and we've been tolerating it. But tolerating the intolerable does not make it tolerable.
Yep! Just pretend it's a copyright issue and fraudulently file a DMCA, under plenty of perjury, to silence what you don't like.
(Score: 2, Informative) by day of the dalek on Wednesday November 20, @05:19AM
TFS says that filing a DMCA claim with false information can incur the penalty of perjury. This actually isn't correct. Look at the text of the statute [cornell.edu]:
The penalty of perjury for a DMCA claim only applies to the part about the claim being submitted at the copyright owner's behest. As long as the person submitting the claim is authorized to act on behalf of the copyright holder, they can maliciously submit claims with false information and not incur the penalty of perjury according to the statute. The word "perjury" also appears in regard to submitting a counter-claim:
In this case, the penalty of perjury applies to submitting a counter-claim with false information. This still requires evidence that the counter-claimant knowingly provided false information. But it's notable that there's a different scope for perjury with the initial claim compared to the counter-claim.
Why should the law be stricter for submitting a false counter-claim than for an initial false claim? This effectively allows copyright holders to submit false claims with impunity while applying a stricter standard to counter-claims. It's a horrible law that's heavily skewed toward copyright holders. The safe harbor provision is good, but much of the rest of the DMCA is truly awful.