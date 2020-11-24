Science X's Phys.org site describes a report about the harm from tire particles, which account for about a third of all microplastic contamination in the environment. Unlike other types of plastic, tire particles are smaller, have greater chemical complexity, and different behavior in ecosystems. Thus the call is for them to be placed in a new, separate enviromental category.
The study, published in the journal Environmental Research, highlights the gap in current knowledge about the environmental presence, transportation, and toxic impact of these particles. The authors have identified ten priority research questions across four key themes: environmental detection, chemical composition, biotic impacts, and regulation.
The research brought together an interdisciplinary network of experts from countries including the U.K., U.S., Norway, Australia, South Korea, Finland, Austria, China, and Canada. Their findings underscore the need for a standardized framework to quantify and manage TPs and their leachates, especially as the global presence of these contaminants rises.
A second study is being carried out on the effects from tire chemicals and particles on marine life in UK waters.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday November 21, @02:46PM
I drove my college beater car all around the South Florida region for 100,000 miles during the 1987-1993 timeframe.
During that time, it accumulated a nasty smudgy film on the windshield that ordinary measures (water, soap, various solvents) would not remove. You could sort of push it around a bit if it was hot, but it stubbornly stuck to the glass, especially at the edges of where the windshield wipers ran.
Local lore at the time was that the smudgy stuff was tire dust residue, settled and accumulated on the glass.
One thing did take it off: four hours of 120mph blasting with a combination of water and oak leaves (hurricane Andrew) - left the windward side glass (fortunately, the windshield) sparkling clean, and I sold the car a bit over a year later, before it had a chance to accumulate too much again.
Whatever that stuff is: people inhale it all the time. https://news.fiu.edu/2024/its-literally-raining-forever-chemicals-in-miami [fiu.edu] and I'm sure Miami is far from the worst place on Earth for it.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Thursday November 21, @03:00PM (1 child)
Climate change is just one dimension of an ongoing ecological crisis caused by a constant need for more.
The amount of pollution caused by just cars is absolutely massive, and while the pressing need to not cook the planet is an important one, cars are the primary source of noise pollution, particulate pollution, and (when combined with road lights) light pollution. And early evidence suggests that EVs are actually worse on the particulate pollution front than ICEs.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday November 21, @03:17PM
But they are so much FUN! And we have voted with our wallets to build beautiful smooth roads for them to drive on - the average US citizen pays more in taxes for roads than they accumulate equity in their home before they die.
Automobiles are just one step removed from exo-skeleton super-power suits for their drivers. Ever notice that most traffic jams are filled with single-driver vehicles? No coincidence, passengers aren't getting that juiced up rush of being able to run 10x faster while protected from weather, insects, direct communication with other people - provided with entertainment...
Addiction to automobiles is probably a significant factor in the declining birth rates among wealthy nations... although now that 3 row SUVs are becoming the norm, there's not so much: oh, let's stop at two kids, there's not room in the car for a third one...
When Skynet comes, it will probably seize control of the vehicular infrastructure first - how better to cripple h. sapiens in the modern world than to make them all walk?
(Score: 0, Troll) by shellsterdude on Thursday November 21, @03:07PM (1 child)
The study purports to show that tires are a significant source of a type of "microplastics", which is like saying they are significant source of "molecules". Microplastics is too broad to provide any specificity. Even then the study basically then admits basically that "we don't know if this is bad or hard on the environment, we just assume it is and give us more money to research it". How you get from these non-statements to "a Distinct Source of Environmental Damage" requires multiple rounds of begging the question.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday November 21, @03:25PM
... I mean, are you expecting this layer of particulate might improve our immune systems and shorten flu season, maybe?
