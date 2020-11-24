https://www.smithsonianmag.com/innovation/from-jealous-spouses-to-paranoid-bosses-pedometers-quantified-suspicion-in-the-19th-century-180985504/
On December 22, 1860, the Vincennes Gazette, an Indiana weekly paper, ran the following anecdote:
A lady who had read of the extensive manufacture of odometers, to tell how far a carriage had been run, said she wished some Connecticut genius would invent an instrument to tell how far husbands had been in the evening when they "just stepped down to the post office" or "went out to attend a caucus."
The Indiana woman seemed not to know that such devices were already available, used by land surveyors and others to measure distances. But one Boston woman managed to perform exactly the kind of surveillance she described. According to a report in the October 7, 1879, Hartford Daily Courant, "A Boston wife softly attached a pedometer to her husband when, after supper, he started to 'go down to the office and balance the books.' On his return, 15 miles of walking were recorded. He had been stepping around a billiard table all evening."
(Score: 3, Informative) by Frosty Piss on Friday November 22, @03:10PM
...treacherous women, these shrews wonder why their man cheats on them.
(Score: 2, Funny) by DannyB on Friday November 22, @03:20PM
Speedometer . . . measures speed.
Thermometer . . . measures therms.
Volt-o-meter . . . measures, um . . . somethings.
Pedometer . . . measures . . . pedos? Would the measurement be over some unit of time, or a simple count of events regardless (or irregardless?) of time.
Santa maintains a database and does double verification of it.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by sneftel on Friday November 22, @03:21PM
Hm. Assuming the perimeter of the walk around the billiards table is about forty feet (undoubtedly an overestimate, but maybe he was standing way back), that's about two thousand laps around the thing. *Nobody* spends that much energy lining up their shots.
"But the pedometer is measuring steps, not distance!" If the pedometer is assuming an average stride length, fifteen miles is about thirty thousand steps. If the guy was gone for six hours (those books must be seriously unbalanced), that means constantly pacing in place, at a fairly energetic clip, the whole freaking time.
Bottom line: I have serious concerns about the Hartford Daily Courant's fact checking.