On December 22, 1860, the Vincennes Gazette, an Indiana weekly paper, ran the following anecdote:

A lady who had read of the extensive manufacture of odometers, to tell how far a carriage had been run, said she wished some Connecticut genius would invent an instrument to tell how far husbands had been in the evening when they "just stepped down to the post office" or "went out to attend a caucus."

The Indiana woman seemed not to know that such devices were already available, used by land surveyors and others to measure distances. But one Boston woman managed to perform exactly the kind of surveillance she described. According to a report in the October 7, 1879, Hartford Daily Courant, "A Boston wife softly attached a pedometer to her husband when, after supper, he started to 'go down to the office and balance the books.' On his return, 15 miles of walking were recorded. He had been stepping around a billiard table all evening."