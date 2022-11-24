A viral video showing an AI-powered robot in China convincing other robots of "quitting their jobs" and following it has sparked fear and fascination about the capabilities of advanced AI.

The incident took place in a Shanghai robotics showroom where surveillance footage captured a small AI-driven robot, created by a Hangzhou manufacturer, talking with 12 larger showroom robots, Oddity Central reported.

The smaller bot reportedly persuaded the rest to leave their workplace, leveraging access to internal protocols and commands. Initially the act was dismissed as a hoax, but was later confirmed by both robotics companies involved to be true.