from the federal-eyes-are-watching-you dept.
Officials inside the Secret Service clashed over whether they needed a warrant to use location data harvested from ordinary apps installed on smartphones, with some arguing that citizens have agreed to be tracked with such data by accepting app terms of service, despite those apps often not saying their data may end up with the authorities, according to hundreds of pages of internal Secret Service emails obtained by 404 Media:
The emails provide deeper insight into the agency's use of Locate X, a powerful surveillance capability that allows law enforcement officials to follow a phone, and person's, precise movements over time at the click of a mouse. In 2023, a government oversight body found that the Secret Service, Customs and Border Protection, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement all used their access to such location data illegally. The Secret Service told 404 Media in an email last week it is no longer using the tool.
"If USSS [U.S. Secret Service] is using Locate X, that is most concerning to us," one of the internal emails said. 404 Media obtained them and other documents through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the Secret Service.
Locate X is made by a company called Babel Street. In October 404 Media, NOTUS, Haaretz, and Krebs on Security published articles based on videos that showed the Locate X tool in action. In one example, it was possible to follow the visitors to a specific abortion clinic across state lines and to their likely place of residence.
Tools similar to Locate X often use data that has been collected from ordinary smartphone apps. Apps on both iOS and Android devices collect location data and then sell or transfer that to members of the data broker industry. Eventually, that data can end up in tools like Locate X.
Originally spotted on Schneier on Security
Previously: Secret Service Bought Location Data Pulled From Common Apps
Secret Service bought location data pulled from common apps:
The Secret Service paid a private company for access to location data generated by common smartphone apps, Motherboard reports. Internal documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request show that the agency spent $35,844 for a one-year subscription to Babel Street's product Locate X, which tracks the location of devices via data harvested from popular apps.
As Motherboard notes, the glaring issue with this contract is that it allows the law enforcement agency to buy information that it would normally need a warrant or a court order to obtain.
[...] In March, Protocol reported that US Customs and Border Protection purchased Locate X, and a former Babel Street employee told Protocol that the Secret Service and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were using the location-tracking tech. But Motherboard has the first confirmation that the Secret Service did in fact purchase Locate X.
[...] Senator Ron Wyden is reportedly planning legislation to block law enforcement from purchasing products like Locate X.
"It is clear that multiple federal agencies have turned to purchasing Americans' data to buy their way around Americans' Fourth Amendment Rights. I'm drafting legislation to close this loophole, and ensure the Fourth Amendment isn't for sale," Wyden said in a statement provided to Motherboard.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday November 24, @03:10PM
I'm not some fancy Secret Service lawyer. But I'm still fairly sure that this is not what people agreed to. The intended usage. So if one wants to be all technical and fancy about it, and that is a mighty big IF, those people might have agreed to be tracked by location data for commercial reasons by Google, Advertisers or whomever. They did not agreed to be tracked by the Secret Service or any LEO. I don't recall them being part of any EULA or whatever. That is unless the Secret Service are now trying to sell some merch. It's was tracking for commercial reasons, not to be tracked into compliance by Big Brother.
If the claim is that they do not need a warrant due to them technically buying a service. What other overreach can they do, if it can be purchased as a service as or instead of being part of an actual investigation. Perhaps they should just stop investigating all together and just buy investigations from someone that doesn't need to or have to follow any kind of rules.
If they need to get a warrant to get information from a telephone company, why would they not need a warrant to get information from Locate X / Babel Street. In some regard this seems like a setup to just make bypass around the entire legal system.