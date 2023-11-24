from the level-critical-needs-recharge dept.
The company was negatively affected by slow EV adoption, suffering net losses of $1.2 billion last year:
Swedish electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer Northvolt filed for bankruptcy after the company's dreadful liquidity position left the business with only one week's worth of cash to fund its operations.
The Chapter 11 petition was filed at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Thursday. The company listed assets and liabilities in a range of $1 billion to $10 billion, with creditors estimated to be between 1,000 and 5,000. Established in 2016 in Stockholm, Northvolt is an energy-storage company that manufactures lithium-ion batteries.
A leading manufacturer in the European Union, Northvolt competes with China's BYD and CAT to supply batteries to carmakers in the region. As such, the bankruptcy of Northvolt presents a challenge to Europe's ambitions to counter Chinese EV dominance.
[...] Asian manufacturers continued to ramp up production while bringing down battery prices, which put "further stress on newer battery manufacturers like Northvolt." Facing such challenges, the company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion in 2023.
Previously: South Korean EV Battery Makers Reporting Big Losses as EV Demand Slows
« Cross-Medium Eavesdropping Technology Overturns Assumptions About Underwater Communications Security
Related Stories
Battery maker LG Energy Solution's second-quarter profit dropped 58% year-on-year to 195.3 billion won ($141m), the company said on Monday (8 July), as demand for electric vehicles (EVs) slows:
The South Korean-based battery company also saw its revenue drop 30% to 6.2 trillion won ($4.4bn).
The company also faces increased competition from its Chinese rivals, which has weakened its share of the market.
Car manufacturers have been calling for battery companies to create cheaper cells to lower EV prices, which has applied pressure to companies like LG Energy.
This led to LG Energy's chief technology officer, Kim Je-Young, stating that the company would commercialise dry-coating technology by 2028, a technology which makes battery manufacturing cheaper and more efficient.
Battery maker SK On declares 'emergency' as EV sales disappoint. Supplier to Ford and Volkswagen may have to be rescued by its South Korean parent as losses mount:
A leading South Korean producer of electric vehicle batteries has declared itself in crisis as its customers struggle with disappointing EV sales in Europe and the US.
SK On, the world's fourth-largest EV battery maker behind Chinese giants CATL and BYD and South Korean rival LG Energy Solution, has recorded losses for 10 consecutive quarters since being spun off by its parent company in 2021. Its net debt has increased more than fivefold, from Won2.9tn ($2.1bn) to Won15.6tn over the same period, as western EV sales have fallen far short of its expectations.
With losses snowballing, chief executive Lee Seok-hee announced a series of cost-cutting and working practice measures last Monday, describing them as a state of "emergency management".
[...] SK On has made a series of aggressive investments in the US and Europe in recent years, betting on a widely predicted boom in demand for EVs. However, it has since announced extended lay-offs for workers at its plant in the US state of Georgia and delayed launching a second plant in Kentucky, a joint venture with its principal US customer Ford.
Previously:
- LG Energy Solution to Spend $3 Billion to Expand EV Battery Production in South Korea
- Honda and LG are Investing $3.5 Billion in New Ohio Battery Factory
- Ford Motor Company is Planning a Big EV Future