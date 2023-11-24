Leaked documents reveal the secrets behind Graykey, the covert forensic tool used to unlock modern smartphones, exposing its struggles with Apple's latest iOS updates.

Graykey is a forensic tool designed to unlock mobile devices and extract data, primarily used by law enforcement agencies and digital forensics experts. Developed by the secretive company Grayshift — now owned by Magnet Forensics — Graykey has earned a reputation for its ability to bypass smartphone security measures.

The tool helps law enforcement and forensic professionals in accessing locked mobile devices during criminal investigations. It breaks device encryption and security features to retrieve personal data like messages, photos, app data, and metadata.

Graykey supports Apple and Android devices, though its effectiveness varies depending on the specific hardware and software involved. Graykey's capabilities and limitations, however, are rarely disclosed.

However, a leak of some Grayshift's internal documents was recently reported on by 404 Media. According to the data, Graykey can only perform "partial" data retrieval from iPhones running iOS 18 and iOS 18.0.1.

These versions were released in September and early October, respectively. A partial extraction likely includes unencrypted files and metadata, such as folder structures and file sizes, according to past reports.

Notably, Graykey struggles with beta versions of iOS 18.1. Under the latest update, the tool fails to extract any data, as per the documents.