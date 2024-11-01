Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 13 submissions in the queue.

The Capacitor That Apple Soldered Incorrectly at the Factory

posted by janrinok on Thursday November 28, @02:25PM   Printer-friendly
from the but-it-couldn't-happen-today-could-it? dept.
Hardware

owl writes:

https://www.downtowndougbrown.com/2024/11/the-capacitor-that-apple-soldered-incorrectly-at-the-factory/

There have been some past rumblings on the internet about a capacitor being installed backwards in Apple's Macintosh LC III. The LC III was a "pizza box" Mac model produced from early 1993 to early 1994, mainly targeted at the education market. It also manifested as various consumer Performa models: the 450, 460, 466, and 467. Clearly, Apple never initiated a huge recall of the LC III, so I think there is some skepticism in the community about this whole issue. Let's look at the situation in more detail and understand the circuit. Did Apple actually make a mistake?

I participated in the discussion thread at the first link over a decade ago, but I never had a machine to look at with my own eyes until now. I recently bought a Performa 450 complete with its original leaky capacitors, and I have several other machines in the same form factor. Let's check everything out!

Original Submission


«  Potential Colapse of Atlantic Circulation, 50% Chances of Climate Chaos Before 2050
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
The Capacitor That Apple Soldered Incorrectly at the Factory | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday November 28, @02:56PM (1 child)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Thursday November 28, @02:56PM (#1383641)

    I'm old enough that I was an electronics tech when the transition from people installing parts was replaced with pick and place machines. We got in a set of boards (sets of 10) that didn't work. I got the first one and found out that instead of all the address/data lines having pullup resistors they had capacitors. The whole lot of 10 had to be scrapped.

    --
    It's just a fact of life that people with brains the size of grapes have mouths the size of watermelons. -- Aunty Acid

    • (Score: 2) by RS3 on Thursday November 28, @03:12PM

      by RS3 (6367) on Thursday November 28, @03:12PM (#1383644)

      It's one of my many dislikes of SMD stuff: most parts are unmarked, esp. the very tiny ones. It's very difficult to tell if incorrect ones have been installed. You could have a circuit that pretty much works, but some in a batch might be flaky, or you could have long-term reliability problems. I think parts manufacturers could do more to mark the parts- micro laser etching would get my vote. It would require a microscope to read them, but that's okay, as we always have microscopes around where we make electronics using SMDs. (Yes, I work in that world now.)

(1)