There have been some past rumblings on the internet about a capacitor being installed backwards in Apple's Macintosh LC III. The LC III was a "pizza box" Mac model produced from early 1993 to early 1994, mainly targeted at the education market. It also manifested as various consumer Performa models: the 450, 460, 466, and 467. Clearly, Apple never initiated a huge recall of the LC III, so I think there is some skepticism in the community about this whole issue. Let's look at the situation in more detail and understand the circuit. Did Apple actually make a mistake?
I participated in the discussion thread at the first link over a decade ago, but I never had a machine to look at with my own eyes until now. I recently bought a Performa 450 complete with its original leaky capacitors, and I have several other machines in the same form factor. Let's check everything out!
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday November 28, @02:56PM
I'm old enough that I was an electronics tech when the transition from people installing parts was replaced with pick and place machines. We got in a set of boards (sets of 10) that didn't work. I got the first one and found out that instead of all the address/data lines having pullup resistors they had capacitors. The whole lot of 10 had to be scrapped.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Thursday November 28, @03:12PM
It's one of my many dislikes of SMD stuff: most parts are unmarked, esp. the very tiny ones. It's very difficult to tell if incorrect ones have been installed. You could have a circuit that pretty much works, but some in a batch might be flaky, or you could have long-term reliability problems. I think parts manufacturers could do more to mark the parts- micro laser etching would get my vote. It would require a microscope to read them, but that's okay, as we always have microscopes around where we make electronics using SMDs. (Yes, I work in that world now.)