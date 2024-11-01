Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 14 submissions in the queue.

Antenna Diodes in the Pentium Processor

posted by janrinok on Thursday November 28, @11:53PM   Printer-friendly
from the What-stations-does-it-receive? dept.
Hardware

owl writes:

http://www.righto.com/2024/11/antenna-diodes-in-pentium-processor.html

I was studying the silicon die of the Pentium processor and noticed some puzzling structures where signal lines were connected to the silicon substrate for no apparent reason. Two examples are in the photo below, where the metal wiring (orange) connects to small square regions of doped silicon (gray), isolated from the rest of the circuitry. I did some investigation and learned that these structures are "antenna diodes," special diodes that protect the circuitry from damage during manufacturing. In this blog post, I discuss the construction of the Pentium and explain how these antenna diodes work.

Original Submission


«  Strange American Cognitive Bias
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Antenna Diodes in the Pentium Processor | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.