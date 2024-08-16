Supreme Court wants US input on whether ISPs should be liable for users' piracy:
The Supreme Court signaled it may take up a case that could determine whether Internet service providers must terminate users who are accused of copyright infringement. In an order issued today, the court invited the Department of Justice's solicitor general to file a brief "expressing the views of the United States."
In Sony Music Entertainment v. Cox Communications, the major record labels argue that cable provider Cox should be held liable for failing to terminate users who were repeatedly flagged for infringement based on their IP addresses being connected to torrent downloads. There was a mixed ruling at the US Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit as the appeals court affirmed a jury's finding that Cox was guilty of willful contributory infringement but reversed a verdict on vicarious infringement "because Cox did not profit from its subscribers' acts of infringement."
That ruling vacated a $1 billion damages award and ordered a new damages trial. Cox and Sony are both seeking a Supreme Court review. Cox wants to overturn the finding of willful contributory infringement, while Sony wants to reinstate the $1 billion verdict.
The Supreme Court asking for US input on Sony v. Cox could be a precursor to the high court taking up the case. For example, the court last year asked the solicitor general to weigh in on Texas and Florida laws that restricted how social media companies can moderate their platforms. The court subsequently took up the case and vacated lower-court rulings, making it clear that content moderation is protected by the First Amendment.
Cox has said that letting the piracy ruling stand "would force ISPs to terminate Internet service to households or businesses based on unproven allegations of infringing activity, and put them in a position of having to police their networks." Cox said that ISPs "have no way of verifying whether a bot-generated notice is accurate" and that even if the notices are accurate, terminating an account would punish every user in a household where only one person may have illegally downloaded copyrighted files.
Record labels urged the court to reinstate the vicarious infringement verdict. "As the District Court explained, the jury had ample evidence that Cox profited from its subscribers' infringement, including evidence 'that when deciding whether to terminate a subscriber for repeat infringement, Cox considered the subscriber's monthly payments,' and 'Cox repeatedly declined to terminate infringing subscribers' Internet service in order to continue collecting their monthly fees,'" the record labels' petition said.
Another potentially important copyright case involves the record labels and Grande, an ISP owned by Astound Broadband. The conservative-leaning US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit ruled last month that Grande violated the law by failing to terminate subscribers accused of being repeat infringers. The 5th Circuit also ordered a new trial on damages because it said a $46.8 million award was too high. Grande and the record labels are both seeking en banc rehearings of the 5th Circuit panel ruling.
But will they listen? And note the phrasing: whether Internet service providers must terminate users who are accused of copyright infringement.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Saturday November 30, @11:34PM
Or it will be once SCOTUS makes the inevitable anti-consumer decision.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Saturday November 30, @11:48PM (2 children)
This is akin to asking the US postal service, and FedEx, UPS, and every other private package delivery service, to stop all mail service to a family because someone at that address was accused of ordering prescription drugs from Canada, or literature on abortion, a subscription to a porn magazine, or committed some other action that arguably shouldn't even be a crime.
Perhaps the car analogy is that if the owners are accused of speeding (by a camera), they should have their driveway ripped out, shark teeth placed all along the street where it borders their property, and for good measure, all their cars booted.
(Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Saturday November 30, @11:56PM (1 child)
As I remember it (which may be incorrectly), the ISPs are required by law to disconnect users after 3 (or six?) copyright "strikes". Without legal recourse.
So the difference is: ISPs are required to do so, whereas Fedex is not.
OTOH, for all the "know your customer" BS civil-enforcement laws (that banks have to follow, the "postal inspector" judging whether your mail is legal or not, gun sales, ...) require that *all* service providers *not* do business with an entity that they "know" is doing something illegal. So if Fedex should "have cause to believe" that you are ordering counterfeit merchandise, they would be prohibited by law from delivering that to you. The major difference here is that it only applies to what they suspect to be illegal, as opposed to the whole delivery route, but many (banks..) cut off the customer completely if they might be subject to 'additional screening'.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Sunday December 01, @12:16AM
You do remember it, but not completely [wikipedia.org]:
The whole thing is a big scam. Those who want to punish file sharers don't want to do the work/spend the money to do it themselves, so they're trying to force ISPs to do their work for them by forcing "complicity" on them.
It's ridiculous on its face, but the "business of America is business" and anything that limits American business must be put down with extreme prejudice. And this is nothing new either. The biggest difference with this is that it's not darkies in some other country, so the whole "kill '
em all, let the market sort 'em out" bit doesn't work. So instead they're creating a more and more hostile user environment and trying to force ISPs to play along.
I suppose it's better than coming to your house, taking your computers and shooting you dead if you complain. Which was pretty much de rigueur for American companies in the Caribbean, Central/South America and elsewhere for at least the last century or so.
But it's still wrong even if they aren't shooting people dead.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr