Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Resigns

posted by janrinok on Monday December 02, @06:01PM
from the degenerating-semiconductor dept.
Techonomics

Ingar writes:

Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger has been forced out less than four years after taking the helm of the company, handing control to two lieutenants as the faltering American chipmaking icon searches for a permanent replacement. Gelsinger, whose career has spanned more than 40 years, also stepped down from the company's board.

As reported by several news outlets: Reuters, The New York Times, The Guardian.

