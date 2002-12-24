24/12/02/1850258 story
from the degenerating-semiconductor dept.
Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger has been forced out less than four years after taking the helm of the company, handing control to two lieutenants as the faltering American chipmaking icon searches for a permanent replacement. Gelsinger, whose career has spanned more than 40 years, also stepped down from the company's board.
As reported by several news outlets: Reuters, The New York Times, The Guardian.
