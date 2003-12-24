KDE and GNOME have decided that because they're not big and complicated enough already, they might work better if they have their own custom distributions underneath. What's the worst that could happen?

[....] Sitter proposed an official KDE Linux distribution. Now the proposal is gathering steam and a plan is coming together for an official KDE Linux – codenamed "Project Banana."

It's important to note at this point that there already is an official showcase KDE distro, which is called KDE Neon. Neon comprises the latest version of the KDE Plasma desktop, pre-installed on top of a recent LTS version of Ubuntu.

In case that sounds like it's too easy, it is: there are no fewer than four different editions of KDE Neon available for download, all for x86-64. This is entirely in keeping with how the KDE project as a whole works: : for instance, if you search the KDE Applications website for "text editor", you'll find three: Kate, KWrite, and Nota. If you search for "file manager", you'll find four; and "web browser", three. Within the desktop, there are multiple start-menu tools, multiple app-switching panel-button bars, and so on. Even the "About" option on the "Help" menu is duplicated [...]

[....]The other desktop's wallpaper is always greener

Not to be left out, a developer from the GNOME project, Adrian Vovk, has a corresponding proposal: to take GNOME OS mainstream. In his modest title, to build A Desktop for All [...]