from the keeping-linux-distros-higher-than-global-population dept.
Both KDE and GNOME to offer official distros
Leading Linux desktops boldly address the "not enough distros" non-problem
KDE and GNOME have decided that because they're not big and complicated enough already, they might work better if they have their own custom distributions underneath. What's the worst that could happen?
[....] Sitter proposed an official KDE Linux distribution. Now the proposal is gathering steam and a plan is coming together for an official KDE Linux – codenamed "Project Banana."
It's important to note at this point that there already is an official showcase KDE distro, which is called KDE Neon. Neon comprises the latest version of the KDE Plasma desktop, pre-installed on top of a recent LTS version of Ubuntu.
In case that sounds like it's too easy, it is: there are no fewer than four different editions of KDE Neon available for download, all for x86-64. This is entirely in keeping with how the KDE project as a whole works: : for instance, if you search the KDE Applications website for "text editor", you'll find three: Kate, KWrite, and Nota. If you search for "file manager", you'll find four; and "web browser", three. Within the desktop, there are multiple start-menu tools, multiple app-switching panel-button bars, and so on. Even the "About" option on the "Help" menu is duplicated [...]
[....]The other desktop's wallpaper is always greener
Not to be left out, a developer from the GNOME project, Adrian Vovk, has a corresponding proposal: to take GNOME OS mainstream. In his modest title, to build A Desktop for All [...]
I for one applaud KDE and Gnome's efforts to simply things by introducing [at least] two new distributions.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday December 03, @11:19PM (1 child)
Was just discussing this morning with a colleague about how GNOME seems to have "jumped the shark" in Ubuntu 24.04.
Personally, and for the stability of our product, I have moved to Xubuntu for 24.04. Our product needs zero bells and -1 whistles from the desktop - very tempting to just run a window manager and setup everything by hand, but last time I tried that I ended up slowly re-inventing many of the wheels found in XFCE, so... it's a whittled down XFCE for the product and Xubuntu on my daily drivers now.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 03, @11:42PM
XFCE fan here too.
Everything in it seems straightforward, the answer to "how to configure x?" is never "install plugin y" or worse "write a plugin". Configuration is almost always easy to find in the menus, and sometimes in easy text files.
There’s also never the question "how to restore functionality x?" because functionality doesn’t get arbitrarily removed as far as I’m concerned.
For someone who doesn’t need eye-candy to feel safe, I don’t see what could be missing in XFCE.