The Biden administration on Friday hosted telco execs to chat about China's recent attacks on the sector, amid revelations that US networks may need mass rebuilds to recover.
Details of the extent of China's attacks came from senator Mark R Warner, who on Thursday gave both The Washington Post and The New York Times insights into info he's learned in his role as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Warner told the Post, "my hair is on fire," given the severity of China's attacks on US telcos. The attacks, which started well before the US election, have seen Middle Kingdom operatives establish a persistent presence – and may require the replacement of "literally thousands and thousands and thousands" of switches and routers.
The senator added that China's activities make Russia-linked incidents like the SolarWinds supply chain incident and the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline look like "child’s play."
Warner told The Times the extent of China's activity remains unknown, and that "The barn door is still wide open, or mostly open."
[...] For what it's worth, China claims the US makes this stuff up – but hasn't offered an alternative explanation.
The day after Warner chatted to the newspapers, the Biden administration’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan and deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology Anne Neuberger met with telecom execs. According to a White House readout of the chat, they used the opportunity to "share intelligence and discuss the People's Republic of China's significant cyber espionage campaign targeting the sector."
Which rather suggests there's more info about this situation that's not available to the public.
A call for more necessary public-money infusion for infrastructure build-out? Amidst ever-progressing emphasis that they need to charge 3rd parties for 1st-party requests?
When can we really, truly encourage municipal broadband and just put these telco's out of business? (Don't buy them out - drive the company value, and the executive pay, to zero!) It seems good, and better, by every metric. Publicize the infrastructure, it's already paid for publicly anyway!
I'm not saying that community ISP-es are bad but, to stay on topic,... those municipal broadbands will solve the Chinese pownage... exactly how?
Orange Man will not give two shits about this problem.
Lol, remember when it came out that Donald insisted on using his own, personal phone, for confidential government business, despite repeated warnings about its vulnerability to surveillance?
I think you're right. Donald won't care at all.
To be fair, the security-hardened phones provided by the Government probably don't have Truth Social installed on them.
Well, of course he did. His first administration was subjected to improper surveillance by his own FBI.
So he solved the problem by using an insecure 'phone? You might want to rethink that.
Who says it was insecure? Or, do you just assume that to be the case because it wasn't issued by the government?
There is a clue in that phrase there.
This is a story with legs. This has the possible makings of ending up one of the largest breaches ever.
Sounds like these core network devices are so rooted they don't trust they can ever wipe them. Routers, Switches, Firewalls. That's quite a library of 0-days on some very advanced equipment.
It is interesting that in this article they say they pretty much say they haven't blocked access yet, likely because they don't have a way to do that, ie: they can't replace the equipment fast enough or patch it. Who knows what kind of fudgery the information being shared is right now though. It leaves a lot of room open for speculation.
It makes me wonder if they don't have a patch or patches for this yet and therefore don't want to release much more information until they have a solution from the vendors. It's possible some of these hacks have been in the code of all of these systems for years and affects all versions of their OS's, which makes it very difficult. Many organizations will end up needing new networking equipment. That could cost Palo and Cisco a crapton of money.
If its true that the Cisco's and Palo Alto's of the world have been as hacked as they're eluding to, this could just be the tip of the iceburg. This is generally the same equipment every major company runs on in the western world.
We'll see.
The UK has already started the removal of all Huawei equipment. There was some reporting (I can't find it at the moment as it was quite some time back) saying that other western manufacturers' equipment has to be swapped out or fixed but not much is being said publicly about this aspect - everything has to be done by 2028. I don't know if that aspiration Is even achievable, or who is paying. If it is the UK govt then it isn't likely to happen - they haven't got the funding for it, the wooden treasure chest that held the gold and trinkets is empty.
Several other European countries are doing similar things but with different timescales.
You mean the back door, right? You know, the one to allow "lawful access"?
We can't block China without blocking all governments. Kinda puts us into a bit of a pickle, don't it?
But we put some "Police line do not cross" tape on them, how were we supposed to know that the bad guys would just ignore it!