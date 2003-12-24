The government of the United Kingdom on Monday announced the formation of a Laboratory for AI Security Research (LASR) to make the nation more resilient to AI-powered cyber threats from Russia.

"Be in no doubt: the United Kingdom and others in this room are watching Russia," said the Right Honourable Pat McFadden MP, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, at the NATO Cyber Defence Conference on Monday. "We know exactly what they are doing, and we are countering their attacks both publicly and behind the scenes."

McFadden said that Russia is increasingly shifting its offense online rather than putting boots on the ground. As we've seen in the war against Ukraine, Russia has struck infrastructure targets digitally. The Chancellor warned that the situation will get worse, not better.

"Cyber war is now a daily reality. One where our defenses are constantly being tested. The extent of the threat must be matched by the strength of our resolve to combat it and to protect our citizens and systems. 75 years after its foundation, it is clear we need NATO more than ever," he added.

"NATO has stayed relevant over the last seven decades by constantly adapting to new threats. It has navigated the worlds of nuclear proliferation and militant nationalism," McFadden noted. "AI is already revolutionising many parts of life - including national security. But as we develop this technology, there’s a danger it could be weaponised against us. Because our adversaries are also looking at how to use AI on the physical and cyber battlefield."

[...] "Today we have launched a new, world-leading research lab to enhance AI security to ensure the UK and our allies reap the benefits of AI, while detecting, disrupting and deterring adversaries who would use it to undermine our national security and economic prosperity," added Stephen Doughty, the UK's Minister for Europe, North America and UK Overseas Territories.

[...] "Putin is a man who wants destruction, not peace. He is trying to deter our support for Ukraine with his threats. He will not be successful," McFadden pledged.

"We know from history that appeasing dictators engaged in aggression against their neighbours only encourages them. Britain learned long ago the importance of standing strong in the face of such actions."