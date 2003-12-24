Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
As AI-generated content gets more ubiquitous in our everyday lives, you may be wondering, "How do I identify AI text?"
It's no surprise that these models get more difficult to detect as AI technology evolves. For now, the good news is that content such as images and video aren't that hard to parse with the human eye.
If you're a teacher or just a seasoned internet traveler, what's the secret to spotting AI-generated text? Well, it's simpler than you might think: use your eyes. There are actually ways to train the human eye to discern AI statements. Experts like MIT Technology Review's Melissa Heikkilä write that the "magic" of these machines "lies in the illusion of correctness."
No two people write in the same way, but there are common patterns. If you've ever worked a corporate job, you know how everyone uses the same generic phrasing when drafting memos to their boss. That’s why AI text detectors often flag content as "likely AI-generated" — because distinguishing between a bland human writing style and a generic AI-generated voice is nearly impossible.
So here's some tips and tricks to spot some potential AI-generated text:
- Look for frequent use of words like "the," "it," and "its."
- Absence of typos—AI text is often too perfect.
- Conclusionary statements that neatly sum up paragraphs.
- Overly verbose or padded writing.
- False or fabricated information and sources.
- A tone more advanced than the writer's usual submissions.
- Repetitive phrasing or oddly polished grammar.
There are also AI text detectors on the market that you can use, but here's why, in my experience, they're likely less reliable than your own eyes.
[...] "The problem here is the models are becoming more and more fluent, [as a result], the older detectors, they stop working," says Junfeng Yang, a professor and co-director of the Software Systems Lab at Columbia University. He explains that as AI-generated text becomes increasingly sophisticated, it "starts to use vocabulary and sentence structures that closely mimic human writing, making it harder to spot even with advanced detectors."
[...] If your writing sounds like a tonally flat 8th-grade book report, AI detectors will likely peg you as a bot in need of a Turing test ASAP. This testing shows that simply avoiding certain structural patterns can easily fool AI detectors. And that’s a major headache for the companies behind these tools, especially since many offer subscription services and aim to sell their APIs to schools and businesses as a B2B solution.
While these tools can be pretty effective for plagiarism detection, it’s obvious their ability to spot AI-generated text still needs serious refinement. The inconsistency is hard to overlook — submit the same text to multiple detectors, and you’ll get wildly different results. What gets flagged as AI-generated by one tool might slip through unnoticed by another. Given that lack of reliability, it’s tough to recommend any of these tools with confidence right now.
Human language is incredibly fickle and complex — one of the main reasons AI-generated text is so tricky to detect.
[...] This is what makes AI-generated text so dangerous as well. Mobasher warns that "it becomes easier to produce and generate misinformation at scale." With LLMs generating fluent, polished text that can mimic authoritative voices, it becomes much harder for the average person to discern between fact and fiction.
[...] On top of its potential misuse, AI-generated text makes for a shittier internet. LLMs from companies like OpenAI and Anthropic scrape publicly available data to train their models. Then, the AI-generated articles that result from this process are published online, only to be scraped again in an endless loop.
This cycle of recycling content lowers the overall quality of information on the web, creating a feedback loop of increasingly generic, regurgitated material that makes it difficult to find authentic, well-written content.
[...] "If you see an article or report, don’t just blindly believe it — look for corroborating sources, especially if something seems off," Yang says.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday December 04, @06:19PM
So, if I spend a lot of time on my paper and spell check it, grammar check it, follow all the advice my English teacher suggested in class, but like many students have shitty sources, I'm AI? Honestly this sounds like most high school students and even undergrads.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday December 04, @06:30PM
>Look for frequent use of words like "the," "it," and "its."
I will often delete articles when reviewing my own writing, but if I'm just typing off the cuff its much more likely the text is full of it.
>Absence of typos—AI text is often too perfect.
Objection, unless you're talking about off the cuff writing, I find human reviewed writing to often be more perfect than AI. Consider that much AI writing is trained on public sources like reddit posts...
>Conclusionary statements that neatly sum up paragraphs.
Objection, this is how I was taught to write in school and I will frequently do this, if I care about my audience actually paying attention to any points I am making.
>Overly verbose or padded writing.
True. I am getting extremely frustrated with recent web-published articles that state, restate, and state again the same material, redundantly repeated between each graphic ad...
>False or fabricated information and sources.
Not all foreign agent trolls are AI based - there's some actual humans doing this too, prolifically.
>A tone more advanced than the writer's usual submissions.
Well, isn't that highly subjective and presumptive about the writer? A friend's 6th grader got a reprimand for supposedly using AI to write a homework answer, when in point of fact all she was doing was following the teacher's own example for the answer in question. The teacher pointed out the difference from her normal style - but that was because she was trying to emulate the teacher...
>Repetitive phrasing or oddly polished grammar.
For me that's in the same bucket as the overly verbose / padded writing. And what is "oddly polished"? Does that mean it never trips the MS Word grammar Nazi highlighter? Again, in decades now fading in history, actual human editors would oddly polish writing before allowing it out for publication - never allowing pet peeve forms of expression.
In conclusion, to neatly sum up: what a waste of letters on the screen. They may ultimately generate a useful "AI recognizer" for one or two commonly available LLM systems - but those will evolve. A basic concept in ML is Generative Adversarial Networks. If you make an AI to recognize an AI, the AI being searched for can be explicitly trained to avoid detection by the detector AI... same works for people based detectors, though the training with wetware in the loop becomes more expensive. The bit above about long repetitive padded verbose writing is likely due to AI abusers specifying a narrow topic and asking for too many words on the subject. Similar for false information, though that's probably more down to training set Garbage In -> Garbage Out.
There was a "shock and dismay" story recently about some $600 per hour Ivy league consultant who used AI and gave it's faulty output in fulfillment of his contract. A) is this really any different than the Grad student assistants they used to use and not check _their_ work? B) did the customer really want another $1800 on their bill for the consultant to check the output more thoroughly? They may say yes now, but what about when they asked for the job in the first place? C) overcharging clowns with prestigious degrees are nothing new, you got his "respected name" on your document, that's what you were really paying for in the first place. Whether his document is faulty because he used AI without checking it, or he is himself actually ignorant of the topic and writes something without checking his output before handing it to you, is there really any difference? Lesson: check the historical veracity of your sources before opening your checkbook, and even if they were noted as having smart output in their 20s and 30s, you probably should be double checking them by the time they pass 40, triple checking with broad independence between the reviewers if you can't find any sources younger than 50. Corrupt entitlement attitudes often grow stronger with age - AI is just a crutch they can use now, it's quite possibly improving the output of many of those senile old jerks.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Wednesday December 04, @06:33PM
There was some news about this a few days ago where they had started to examine the language changes in assignments and papers after the introduction of ChatGPT. Turns out a lot of words that used to be very uncommon previously have all of a sudden become quite common -- such as Delve and Intricate.
https://www-nyteknik-se.translate.goog/karriar/delve-och-intricate-ai-fargar-spraket-i-studenternas-uppsatser/4312169?_x_tr_sl=sv&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-US&_x_tr_pto=wapp [translate.goog]