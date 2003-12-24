There are also AI text detectors on the market that you can use, but here's why, in my experience, they're likely less reliable than your own eyes.

[...] "The problem here is the models are becoming more and more fluent, [as a result], the older detectors, they stop working," says Junfeng Yang, a professor and co-director of the Software Systems Lab at Columbia University. He explains that as AI-generated text becomes increasingly sophisticated, it "starts to use vocabulary and sentence structures that closely mimic human writing, making it harder to spot even with advanced detectors."

[...] If your writing sounds like a tonally flat 8th-grade book report, AI detectors will likely peg you as a bot in need of a Turing test ASAP. This testing shows that simply avoiding certain structural patterns can easily fool AI detectors. And that’s a major headache for the companies behind these tools, especially since many offer subscription services and aim to sell their APIs to schools and businesses as a B2B solution.

While these tools can be pretty effective for plagiarism detection, it’s obvious their ability to spot AI-generated text still needs serious refinement. The inconsistency is hard to overlook — submit the same text to multiple detectors, and you’ll get wildly different results. What gets flagged as AI-generated by one tool might slip through unnoticed by another. Given that lack of reliability, it’s tough to recommend any of these tools with confidence right now.

Human language is incredibly fickle and complex — one of the main reasons AI-generated text is so tricky to detect.

[...] This is what makes AI-generated text so dangerous as well. Mobasher warns that "it becomes easier to produce and generate misinformation at scale." With LLMs generating fluent, polished text that can mimic authoritative voices, it becomes much harder for the average person to discern between fact and fiction.

[...] On top of its potential misuse, AI-generated text makes for a shittier internet. LLMs from companies like OpenAI and Anthropic scrape publicly available data to train their models. Then, the AI-generated articles that result from this process are published online, only to be scraped again in an endless loop.

This cycle of recycling content lowers the overall quality of information on the web, creating a feedback loop of increasingly generic, regurgitated material that makes it difficult to find authentic, well-written content.

[...] "If you see an article or report, don’t just blindly believe it — look for corroborating sources, especially if something seems off," Yang says.