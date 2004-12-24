Stories
‘God of Management’ Comes Back to Life as an AI Model

posted by hubie on Thursday December 05, @12:46PM   Printer-friendly
upstart writes:

'God of management' comes back to life as an AI model:

Panasonic Holdings has created an artificial intelligence clone of its late founder Konosuke Matsushita based on his writings, speeches, and over 3,000 voice recordings, the company announced Wednesday.

Known as Japan's "god of management," the Panasonic icon is one of the most respected by the Japanese business community, and comes back to life in digital form to impart wisdom directly to those he never met in person.

"As the number of people who received training directly from Matsushita has been on the decline, we decided to use generative AI technology to pass down our group's founding vision to the next generation," the company said in a statement.

Codeveloped with the University of Tokyo-affiliated Matsuo Institute, the model can reproduce how a person thinks or talks. The company aims to further develop the digital clone to help make business decisions in the future.

Matsushita, who died in 1989, pushed the company to become a leader in consumer electronics, and is often picked as one of the most respected Japanese business leaders of all time. His book "The Path" is regularly seen as a must-read for businesspeople in the country.

    Do me a favor, boy. This scam of yours, when it's over, you erase this god-damned thing.

