Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
As we age, our bodies slow down — not just in how we move, but also at the cellular level, where a decline in protein mobility may contribute to the development of chronic health issues.
Molecular stress brought on by diabetes, fatty liver disease and other chronic conditions can all cause proteins to put on the brakes. Instead of zipping around the cell and bumping into each other to perform vital tasks, these proteins become ensnared in chemical traffic jams, creating a kind of widespread sluggishness termed “proteolethargy.”
Such lethargy occurs when proteins with a sticky building block on their surface interact with harmful by-products from chronic inflammation and stress, causing the proteins to clump together and crawl to a near standstill, researchers report November 27 in Cell.
The result: Cells struggle to function, triggering the collapse of crucial biological systems — a hallmark feature of aging-related maladies.
This molecular bottleneck may be a “common denominator” underpinning many of life’s ailments, says cell biologist Alessandra Dall’Agnese, of the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research in Cambridge, Mass. “It’s a unifying mechanism.”
Nearly half of all proteins in the body carry the sticky residue implicated in protein malfunction, putting countless cellular processes — metabolism, cell repair, immune defense, gene regulation and more — at risk of grinding to a halt.
Antioxidants and drugs that counteract the stickiness of proteins can partially restore protein mobility, Dall’Agnese and her colleagues note in the paper. The findings could pave the way for therapies designed to ease these molecular roadblocks and tackle the root causes of chronic disease.
Journal Reference:
Proteolethargy is a pathogenic mechanism in chronic disease, Alessandra Dall'Agnese, Ming M. Zheng, Shannon Moreno, et al., Cell, 2024. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2024.10.051
(Score: 2) by stormreaver on Thursday December 05, @05:33PM (1 child)
Give it ten years, and we'll read a retraction something along the lines of: "Proteins have a sticky residue formerly thought to impede protein health and lead to age-related maladies. Recent research, however, has turned that common wisdom on its head...."
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday December 05, @06:49PM
The retraction will be:
Aging and chronic disease cause sluggish proteins.
If we prevent aging and chronic disease, the sluggish protein problem will be solved.
Santa maintains a database and does double verification of it.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday December 05, @06:54PM
I have often thought similar fundamental principles are at work in computers, OSes, and civilizations and life. Damage, errors, losses, garbage, and such like problems accumulate until the system can't function any more. The mess gets so bad that a fresh start become easier to do than a repair. It would explain why extending our lifespans has proven to be so very difficult. Mainly what we've managed is to prevent a lot of deaths at younger ages.
This bit of news has a snake oil "miracle cure" quality to it, as if fixing this one simple thing, "sluggish proteins", will double our lifespans, just like that. Of course the researchers don't make any such claim. But the implication is there.