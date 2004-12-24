from the how-big-is-too-big dept.
The Beginning of the End of Big Tech
From politicians to VC firms, everyone is falling out of love with the massive, money-oriented, global technology titans. In their place, we have the chance to build something open and trustworthy.
Next year will be Big Tech's finale. Critique of Big Tech is now common sense, voiced by a motley spectrum that unites opposing political parties, mainstream pundits, and even tech titans such as the VC powerhouse Y Combinator, which is singing in harmony with giants like a16z in proclaiming fealty to "little tech" against the centralized power of incumbents.
Why the fall from grace? One reason is that the collateral consequences of the current Big Tech business model are too obvious to ignore. The list is old hat by now: centralization, surveillance, information control. It goes on, and it's not hypothetical. Concentrating such vast power in a few hands does not lead to good things. No, it leads to things like the CrowdStrike outage of mid-2024, when corner-cutting by Microsoft led to critical infrastructure—from hospitals to banks to traffic systems—failing globally for an extended period.
Another reason Big Tech is set to falter in 2025 is that the frothy AI market, on which Big Tech bet big, is beginning to lose its fizz.
(Score: 4, Funny) by turgid on Thursday December 05, @09:23PM (3 children)
Right then, where should I be investing my $20 to make a bazillion out of this latest bubble?
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 05, @09:36PM
I gave you a +1 funny, because we all know that normal people never manage to get in on the ground floor...
(Score: 3, Funny) by Frosty Piss on Thursday December 05, @09:49PM (1 child)
I hear DogeCoin is about ready to SKYROCKET!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 05, @09:58PM
That would be FakeCoin. DodgeCoin is always doding upward trends. Look at the name, man.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Whoever on Thursday December 05, @09:29PM (1 child)
The article (what I could see of it, plus the summary) appears to be a desired outcome by the author, rather then something that will really happen.
Short of those tech firms being broken up by the government (under Trump???), those Big Tech firms are going to be with us for a while.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 05, @09:41PM
Right, we need the anti-Trump. [Pronoun of your choice] will be the Teddy Roosevelt for our time (well, I can hope, can't I?)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Theodore_Roosevelt#Trust_busting_and_regulation [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by GloomMower on Thursday December 05, @09:55PM
What was the corner-cutting that microsoft did that contributed to the crowdstrike thing? I thought the blame was mostly on crowdstrike.