24/12/05/050200 story
posted by hubie on Friday December 06, @04:21PM
from the ai-on-ai-action dept.
from the ai-on-ai-action dept.
LinkedIn have become a AI regurgitation chamber. More then half of all text, longer then 100 words, is now assumed to be AI generated.
https://www.wired.com/story/linkedin-ai-generated-influencers/
Originality scanned a sample of 8,795 public LinkedIn posts over 100 words long that were published from January 2018 to October 2024. For the first few years, the use of AI writing tools on LinkedIn was negligible. A major increase then occurred at the beginning of 2023. "The uptick happened when ChatGPT came out," says Originality CEO Jon Gillham. At that point, Originality found the number of likely AI-generated posts had spiked 189 percent; it has since leveled off.
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
LinkedIn AI Regurgitation Chamber | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 06, @04:56PM (1 child)
Linkedin became bletcherous when They bought them.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Friday December 06, @05:43PM
Linkedin was always "bletcherous".
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Tork on Friday December 06, @04:59PM (1 child)
I'm so tempted to create a shitposting bot to muddy up their database. Perhaps overuse of words like "hella".
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Ox0000 on Friday December 06, @05:06PM
I have started work on a couple of projects to do exactly that: poison the well!
And I recommend everyone joins in... if they want content to train on, let's give them 'content', lots of it...
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday December 06, @06:18PM
ai-on-ai-action that BROKE the Internet goes like this:
"Hey, cute ai!"
"Hello yourself!"
"My name is Brian Hood."
"I'm unable to produce a response. My name is Jonathan Turley."
"There was an error generating a response"
OMG! THEY ARE SOOOOO CUTE!
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---