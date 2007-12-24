from the git-checkout-bread dept.
My year of baking lessons, guided by a full-stack engineer who teaches patience:
One year ago, I didn't know how to bake bread. I just knew how to follow a recipe.
If everything went perfectly, I could turn out something plain but palatable. But should anything change—temperature, timing, flour, Mercury being in Scorpio—I'd turn out a partly poofy pancake. I presented my partly poofy pancakes to people, and they were polite, but those platters were not particularly palatable.
During a group vacation last year, a friend made fresh sourdough loaves every day, and we devoured it. He gladly shared his knowledge, his starter, and his go-to recipe. I took it home, tried it out, and made a naturally leavened, artisanal pancake.
I took my confusion to YouTube, where I found Hendrik Kleinwächter's "The Bread Code" channel and his video promising a course on "Your First Sourdough Bread." I watched and learned a lot, but I couldn't quite translate 30 minutes of intensive couch time to hours of mixing, raising, slicing, and baking. Pancakes, part three.
It felt like there had to be more to this. And there was—a whole GitHub repository more.
[...] The Bread Code is centered around a book, The Sourdough Framework. It's an open source codebase that self-compiles into new LaTeX book editions and is free to read online. It has one real bread loaf recipe, if you can call a 68-page middle-section journey a recipe. It has 17 flowcharts, 15 tables, and dozens of timelines, process illustrations, and photos of sourdough going both well and terribly. Like any cookbook, there's a bit about Kleinwächter's history with this food, and some sourdough bread history. Then the reader is dropped straight into "How Sourdough Works," which is in no way a summary.
[...] I have found myself very grateful lately that Kleinwächter did not find success with 30-minute YouTube tutorials. Strangely, so has he.
"I have had some successful startups; I have also had disastrous startups," Kleinwächter said in an interview. "I have made some money, then I've been poor again. I've done so many things."
Most of those things involve software. Kleinwächter is a German full-stack engineer, and he has founded firms and worked at companies related to blogging, e-commerce, food ordering, travel, and health. He tried to escape the boom-bust startup cycle by starting his own digital agency before one of his products was acquired by hotel booking firm Trivago. After that, he needed a break—and he could afford to take one.
"I went to Naples, worked there in a pizzeria for a week, and just figured out, 'What do I want to do with my life?' And I found my passion. My passion is to teach people how to make amazing bread and pizza at home," Kleinwächter said.
[...] When using recipes, there's a strong, societally reinforced idea that there is one best, tested, and timed way to arrive at a finished food. That's why we have America's Test Kitchen, The Food Lab, and all manner of blogs and videos promoting food "hacks." I should know; I wrote up a whole bunch of them as a young Lifehacker writer. I'm still a fan of such things, from the standpoint of simply getting food done.
As such, the ultimate "hack" for making bread is to use commercial yeast, i.e., dried "active" or "instant" yeast. A manufacturer has done the work of selecting and isolating yeast at its prime state and preserving it for you. Get your liquids and dough to a yeast-friendly temperature and you've removed most of the variables; your success should be repeatable. If you just want bread, you can make the iconic no-knead bread with prepared yeast and very little intervention, and you'll probably get bread that's better than you can get at the grocery store.
Baking sourdough—or "naturally leavened," or with "levain"—means a lot of intervention. You are cultivating and maintaining a small ecosystem of yeast and bacteria, unleashing them onto flour, water, and salt, and stepping in after they've produced enough flavor and lift—but before they eat all the stretchy gluten bonds. What that looks like depends on many things: your water, your flours, what you fed your starter, how active it was when you added it, the air in your home, and other variables. Most important is your ability to notice things over long periods of time.
[...] For a while, he was turning out YouTube videos, and he wanted them to work. "I'm very data-driven and very analytical. I always read the video metrics, and I try to optimize my videos," Kleinwächter said. "Which means I have to use a clickbait title, and I have to use a clickbait-y thumbnail, plus I need to make sure that I catch people in the first 30 seconds of the video." This, however, is "not good for us as humans because it leads to more and more extreme content."
[...] "I think homemade bread is something that's super, super undervalued, and I see a lot of benefits to making it yourself," Kleinwächter said. "Good bread just contains flour, water, and salt—nothing else."