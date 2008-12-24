from the a-fool-and-his-money-.... dept.
In less than 10 minutes, a US teen made a small fortune selling off a memecoin he'd made on a lark. Traders, feeling swindled, sought revenge:
On the evening of November 19, art adviser Adam Biesk was finishing work at his California home when he overheard a conversation between his wife and son, who had just come downstairs. The son, a kid in his early teens, was saying he had made a ton of money on a cryptocurrency that he himself had created.
[...] Earlier that evening, at 7:48 pm PT, Biesk's son had released into the wild 1 billion units of a new crypto coin, which he named Gen Z Quant. Simultaneously, he spent about $350 to purchase 51 million tokens, about 5 percent of the total supply, for himself.
Then he started to livestream himself on Pump.Fun, the website he had used to launch the coin. As people tuned in to see what he was doing, they started to buy into Gen Z Quant, leading the price to pitch sharply upward.
By 7:56 pm PT, a whirlwind eight minutes later, Biesk's son's tokens were worth almost $30,000—and he cashed out. "No way. Holy fuck! Holy fuck!" he said, flipping two middle fingers to the webcam, with tongue sticking out of his mouth. "Holy fuck! Thanks for the twenty bandos." After he dumped the tokens, the price of the coin plummeted, so large was his single trade.
To the normie ear, all this might sound impossible. But in the realm of memecoins, a type of cryptocurrency with no purpose or utility beyond financial speculation, it's relatively routine. Although many people lose money, a few have been known to make a lot—and fast.
In this case, Biesk's son had seemingly performed what is known as a soft rug pull, whereby somebody creates a new crypto token, promotes it online, then sells off their entire holdings either swiftly or over time, sinking its price. These maneuvers occupy something of a legal gray area, lawyers say, but are roundly condemned in the cryptosphere as ethically dubious at the least.
After dumping Gen Z Quant, Biesk's son did the same thing with two more coins—one called im sorry and another called my dog lucy—bringing his takings for the evening to more than $50,000.
The backlash was swift and ferocious. A torrent of abuse began to pour into the chat log on Pump.Fun, from traders who felt they had been swindled. "You little fucking scammer," wrote one commenter. Soon, the names and pictures of Biesk, his son, and other family members were circulating on X. They had been doxed. "Our phone started blowing up. Just phone call after phone call," says Biesk. "It was a very frightening situation."
As part of their revenge campaign, crypto traders continued to buy into Gen Z Quant, driving the coin's price far higher than the level at which Biesk's son had cashed out. At its peak, around 3 am PT the following morning, the coin had a theoretical total value of $72 million; the tokens the teenager had initially held were worth more than $3 million. Even now, the trading frenzy has died down, and they continue to be valued at twice the amount he received.
"In the end, a lot of people made money on his coin. But for us, caught in the middle, there was a lot of emotion," says Biesk. "The online backlash became so frighteningly scary that the realization that he made money was kind of tempered down with the fact that people became angry and started bullying."
[...] The "overwhelming majority" of new crypto tokens entering the market are scams of one form or another, designed expressly to squeeze money from buyers, not to hold a sustained value in the long term, according to crypto security company Blockaid. In the period since memecoin launchpads like Pump.Fun began to gain traction, the volume of soft rug pulls has increased in lockstep, says Ido Ben-Natan, Blockaid founder.
[...] On November 19, as the evening wore on, angry messages continued to tumble in, says Biesk. Though some celebrated his son's antics, calling for him to return and create another coin, others were threatening or aggressive. "Your son stole my fucking money," wrote one person over Instagram.
[...] That his teenager was capable of making $50,000 in an evening, Biesk theorizes, speaks to the fundamentally different relationship kids of that age have with money and investing, characterized by an urgency and hyperactivity that rubs up against traditional wisdom.
"To me, crypto can be hard to grasp, because there is nothing there behind it—it's not anything tangible. But I think kids relate to this intangible digital world more than adults do," says Biesk. "This has an immediacy to him. It's almost like he understands this better."
On December 1, after a two-week hiatus, Biesk's son returned to Pump.Fun to launch five new memecoins, apparently undeterred by the abuse. Disregarding the warnings built into the very names of some of the new coins—one was named test and another dontbuy—people bought in. Biesk's son made another $5,000.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday December 09, @12:46PM
Back in the 1970s it was charming young men approaching old ladies in the grocery store parking lot. One took my babysitter for the contents of her checking account one day with some vague promises of $100 profit. She lost $2k in 1971, that's over $15k today.
So a "smart kid on the Internet" did a little more than 3x better before people got wise to them, hardly surprising, that grocery store con ran for months in our area, I don't know if they ever caught him.
