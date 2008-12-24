Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The solar boom has been so extraordinary this spring that South Australia has, at times, met all its electricity needs entirely from solar power, reports by ABC News. Any excess energy has been exported to other states. Nationwide, demand for grid power that cannot be supplied by rooftop solar has plummeted to record lows.
Earlier this month, the Australian Energy Market Operator warned that an "emergency backstop" mechanism might be necessary next spring to maintain grid stability when households export excess solar electricity.
Spring creates ideal conditions for an oversupply of solar power to the grid. Longer, sunnier days boost solar output, but mild temperatures mean air conditioners are rarely used, keeping electricity demand low.
Unfortunately, abundance isn't always beneficial. At times, there's simply too much solar power in Australia's electricity systems to manage effectively, raising serious concerns.
Electricity market designer Jess Hunt, quoted in the report, emphasized that much of this excess solar power will inevitably need to be wasted or "spilled." She likened it to rainfall that overflows and cannot be captured by reservoirs.
[...] Advances in inverter technology could enable solar systems to contribute to grid stability services, offering a partial solution. Wonhas also expressed optimism about the role of batteries in addressing the minimum demand challenge, as they can absorb and later discharge excess solar energy.
However, he acknowledged that storing all surplus solar power would not be economically viable. This creates a need for trade-offs between costs and capturing every bit of solar output. Establishing sufficient energy storage infrastructure is expensive, particularly when much of the excess power is not immediately required.
(Score: 2, Troll) by JoeMerchant on Monday December 09, @05:07PM
All those government subsidized cheap solar panels are just spilling across the straits into the Outback where land is cheap and the women swear like sailors...
I wonder how much solar power in Oz is China owned...?
> simply too much solar power in Australia's electricity systems to manage effectively, raising serious concerns.
Me, personally, I'd be setting up desalination plants that pump fresh water out of the ocean into (selected, controlled, environmentally simpatico parts of) the desert. Pump it uphill, let it evaporate and see what happens to rainfall patterns, turn it into hydro-power when the sun-don't-shine...
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday December 09, @05:25PM (1 child)
The power companies used to pay industries to loadshed during high demand times and in the future they'll likely pay industry to waste power for grid stability reasons.
For example, worldwide, lots of natgas is burned to make heat to turn limestone into cement (more or less) and at some point cement companies will be paid to use electrical preheaters instead of solely burning natgas.
There are other cool things you can do with enormous amounts of spare "free" electricity like refine numerous elements out of raw seawater or produce enormous amounts of distilled or drinkable water out of seawater or refine deuterium or all kinds of cool chemical plant nonsense. You can turn seawater, sometimes air, and a crapload of electricity into all kinds of interesting compounds not just salt.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday December 09, @05:40PM
Being Australia, I'd say the most interesting thing you can get out of seawater is: potable water.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday December 09, @05:33PM (1 child)
The focus is usually on storing heat, but you can also store cold in a certain abstract sense. If necessary, they could run their food storage warehouses extremely cold.
Interesting and strange to think about; trying to market "farm fresh produce" stored at liq nitrogen temps. Heck if you have WAY too much electricity floating around, store your frozen green bean cassarole at liq helium temps. All kinds of weird animals live in Australia, perhaps deep frozen "Drop Bear" meat patties superconduct when stored below 2K, wouldn't that be a big surprise? That would explain the confusing and unusual behavior I've heard attributed to Australia's Drop Bears.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday December 09, @05:37PM
It was a food product that they froze for future use. Then they continued to decrease the temperature ... and the bear came out of hibernation.
Drop Bear Past Zero -- the cold can kill. Coming winter.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Monday December 09, @05:41PM
Data Centers for the new AI Overlords.