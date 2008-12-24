The solar boom has been so extraordinary this spring that South Australia has, at times, met all its electricity needs entirely from solar power, reports by ABC News. Any excess energy has been exported to other states. Nationwide, demand for grid power that cannot be supplied by rooftop solar has plummeted to record lows.

Earlier this month, the Australian Energy Market Operator warned that an "emergency backstop" mechanism might be necessary next spring to maintain grid stability when households export excess solar electricity.

Spring creates ideal conditions for an oversupply of solar power to the grid. Longer, sunnier days boost solar output, but mild temperatures mean air conditioners are rarely used, keeping electricity demand low.

Unfortunately, abundance isn't always beneficial. At times, there's simply too much solar power in Australia's electricity systems to manage effectively, raising serious concerns.

Electricity market designer Jess Hunt, quoted in the report, emphasized that much of this excess solar power will inevitably need to be wasted or "spilled." She likened it to rainfall that overflows and cannot be captured by reservoirs.

[...] Advances in inverter technology could enable solar systems to contribute to grid stability services, offering a partial solution. Wonhas also expressed optimism about the role of batteries in addressing the minimum demand challenge, as they can absorb and later discharge excess solar energy.

However, he acknowledged that storing all surplus solar power would not be economically viable. This creates a need for trade-offs between costs and capturing every bit of solar output. Establishing sufficient energy storage infrastructure is expensive, particularly when much of the excess power is not immediately required.