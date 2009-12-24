Could AI supersede traditional gift giving inspiration?:
Like many of us at this time of year, Josie Hughes wracks her brain to think of gifts for friends and family.
However, last month she decided to try a different approach.
Being familiar with artificial intelligence (AI), particularly through her work at the Institute of Analytics, she decided to see if AI could generate Christmas present ideas for her nine-year-old brother.
"I use AI all the time for my job, for example, help writing emails as I have autism and ADHD and I struggle...and I thought with Christmas coming up, I wonder if it can help me," says Ms Hughes, who lives in Eastbourne.
She asked ChatGPT for suggestions for a gift for a nine-year old who loves the outdoors.
"It recommended a slackline – like a tight rope - as well as a fishing kit and survival kit. He lives in a woodland area, and I was really impressed, I hadn't thought of those gifts.
"I find it hard to trawl the internet; I don't want the faff. This saves you a lot of time. It's better for suggestions than just asking Google."
As a result, she'll be wrapping a slackline for him this Christmas.
[...] In a way, services like those replicate how shopping used to be, says Linda Ellett, UK head of consumer and retail at accountancy firm KPMG.
"This is how it used to be with retailers. You used to go into a store and ask them for advice if you are looking for something, like a birthday present for a niece. Online never had that aspect and this gives them a chance to do that."
She says gen AI platforms have the potential to really shake-up how we search for products.
"If this becomes the norm, then it brings about big changes in how consumers are routed through to the sites of retailers, and poses questions for the likes of advertising and sponsored link costs via search engines," says Ms Ellett.
For some, the AI experience has been a mixed shopping bag.
[...] So are there any secrets to using AI for shopping purposes?
"The more specific you can be about what you're looking for, the more relevant your product recommendations will be," says Dmitry Shevelenko, chief business officer at US-based Perplexity, an AI-powered 'answer engine'.
"We suggest adding details such as who you're buying for and what their interests are. For example, rather than just asking for the 'best coffee maker,' you can ask 'what is the best espresso machine under £500 that also includes a coffee grinder?'"
He says nearly 10% of all searches on Perplexity on Black Friday were related to shopping.
"We expect this rate to hold steady as we approach the holidays, given that this is the busiest shopping period each year."
If you participate in gift giving this time of year, what has your experience been with using LLMs for suggesting gifts?
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Tuesday December 10, @02:29AM (1 child)
Next question. It can't even correctly summarize the plot of a movie when asked.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday December 10, @02:47AM
Title could just as well have read "Is throwing darts at a list of gift choices while blindfolded any good at choosing gifts?".