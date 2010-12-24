from the nothing-lasts-forever dept.
In 1974, Stephen Hawking, using arguments that combined the two pillars of modern physics, General Relativity and quantum field theory, showed that black holes should not be entirely black but would have to emit radiation that would eventually cause them to evaporate. In 2023 however, physicists Michael F. Wondrak, Walter D. van Sujilekom, and Heino Falcke showed that Hawking radiation might not even require an event horizon: spacetime curvature alone is all that's required. They further refined their arguments in a follow-up paper that argues that even a neutron star might evaporate on the time scale similar to a stellar mass black hole (1067 years), an object like our earth's moon 1090 years, and interstellar gas clouds some 10140 years. If this is correct, even single protons would be subject to this phenomenon, and they would also take something like 1067 years to decay as well (this is a far longer timescale than proton decay predictions from Grand Unified Theories, which posit proton decay at about 1034 to 1036 years). Ethan Siegel has an article that explores this intriguing possibility:
It was long thought that black holes, once they formed, would be stable forever, but that story changed significantly with the work of Stephen Hawking in 1974. Black holes actually emit tiny amounts of radiation continuously, and on enormously long timescales of ~10^67 years or greater, they'll eventually evaporate away entirely. In 2023, a provocative paper suggested that this radiation isn't limited to black holes, implying that everything eventually decays away.
As an arm-chair particle physicist (i.e. not), sure -- black holes can pull more of the "negative" radiation in more strongly, causing them to evaporate more readily. For smaller, lighter objects, it's a chance-encounter of them hitting the "negative" half of the hawking radiation, which seems much less likely than having a large, massive object pull it toward it.
So Hawking radiation is zero-point particle synthesis of a net-zero energy -- a positive amount of energy goes "wherever", and its "negative energy" goes ... wherever. Into the black hole, perhaps.
One issue that I have is: if it's random chance, why would a negative-energy component be more likely to go into the black hole? If a positive-energy component went in, then the negative energy component would go out into the universe, to interact with ... whatever, whenever. The "out-to-nowhere" negative-energy component would interact with something in the universe (almost by definition "positive" energy), and sum-to-zero, just as if the negative-energy component went into a black hole and summed part of the black hole to zero. So - why is a negative component more likely to zoom into a black hole? (Why not the positive component, with more energy, and therefore mass? Thus increasing the size of the black hole. Wouldn't negative-energy -- mass -- components be pushed away from the black hole?)
It "feels like" the spontaneous zero-point energy is the random interaction of multiple photons, engaging in an energy -> matter conversion, sending anti-matter and matter-matter out. The anti-matter interacts with something, and destroys it (converts to energy). This seems readily available near an event horizon, where the energies seem to be creating *lots* of photons in a small area. Engage some energy->matter conversion scenarios, and some anti-matter enters the black hole, converting some of its mass to energy. That energy would, presumably, have a way of leaving the black hole (maybe as a (small?) gravity wave). The problem, again, is that matter and anti-matter should be drawn in at relatively equal rates, causing it to grow and shrink at the same rate (as attributable to hawking radiation).
I'm still stuck back at: what is the periodic table of energy? How does energy to matter happen? Why does it seemingly only happen at certain amounts, why only in certain matter-interacting scenarios? If zero-point energy creates matter, then what are the conditions at which it happens? If photons are energy-particles, are photons required? or gravitons? are neutrinos "energy particles"? If "enough" of them interact in the same "planck space", does a particle of that energy-mass get created? What if there is leftover energy? etc etc..