Deepmind AI Predicts Weather More Accurately Than Existing Forecasts
GenCast is the latest in DeepMind’s ongoing research project to use artificial intelligence to improve weather forecasting. The model was trained on four decades of historical data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts’s (ECMWF) ERA5 archive, which includes regular measurements of temperature, wind speed and pressure at various altitudes around the globe.
Data up to 2018 was used to train the model and then data from 2019 was used to test its predictions against known weather. The company found that it beat ECMWF’s industry-standard ENS forecast 97.4 per cent of the time in total, and 99.8 per cent of the time when looking ahead more than 36 hours.
[...] Existing weather forecasts are based on physics simulations run on powerful supercomputers that deterministically model and extrapolate weather patterns as accurately as possible. Forecasters usually run dozens of simulations with slightly different inputs in groups called ensembles to better capture a range of possible outcomes. These increasingly complex and numerous simulations are extremely computationally intensive and require ever more powerful and energy-hungry machines to operate.
AI could offer a less costly solution. For instance, GenCast creates forecasts with an ensemble of 50 possible futures, each taking just 8 minutes on a custom-made and AI-focused Google Cloud TPU v5 chip.
[...] But for now, GenCast does offer a way to run forecasts at lower computation cost, and more quickly. Kieran Hunt at the University of Reading, UK, says just as a collection of physics-based forecasts can generate better results than a single forecast, he believes ensembles will boost the accuracy of AI forecasts.
Hunt points to the record 40°C (104°F) temperatures seen in the UK in 2022 as an example. A week or two earlier, there were lone members of ensembles predicting it, but they were considered anomalous. Then, as we drew nearer to the heatwave, more and more forecasts fell in line, allowing early warning that something unusual was coming.
“It does allow you to hedge a little if there is one member that shows something really extreme; it might happen, but it probably won’t,” says Hunt. “I wouldn’t view it as necessarily a step change. It’s combining the tools that we’ve been using in weather forecasting for a while with the new AI approach in a way that will certainly work to improve the quality of AI weather forecasts. I’ve no doubt this will do better than the kind of first wave of AI weather forecasts.”
What to Know About Google's Breakthrough Weather Prediction Model
The latest forecast tool out of DeepMind shows how artificial intelligence could revolutionize the way we predict the weather:
The Sun'll come out tomorrow, and you no longer have to bet your bottom dollar to be sure of it. Google's DeepMind team released its latest weather prediction model this week, which outperforms a leading traditional weather prediction model across the vast majority of tests put before it.
The generative AI model is dubbed GenCast, and it is a diffusion model like those undergirding popular AI tools including Midjourney, DALL·E 3, and Stable Diffusion. Based on the team's tests, GenCast is better at predicting extreme weather, the movement of tropical storms, and the force of wind gusts across Earth's mighty sweeps of land. The team's discussion of GenCast's performance was published this week in Nature.
Where GenCast departs from other diffusion models is that it (obviously) is weather-focused, and "adapted to the spherical geometry of the Earth," as described by a couple of the paper's co-authors in a DeepMind blog post.
[...] "One limitation of these traditional models is that the equations they solve are only approximations of the atmospheric dynamics," said Ilan Price, a senior research scientist at Google DeepMind and lead author of the team's latest findings, in an email to Gizmodo.
[...] "GenCast is not limited to learning dynamics/patterns that are known exactly and can be written down in an equation," Price added. "Instead it has the opportunity to learn more complex relationships and dynamics directly from the data, and this allows GenCast to outperform traditional models."
[...] In the recent work, the team trained GenCast on historical weather data through 2018, and then tested the model's ability to predict weather patterns in 2019. GenCast outperformed ENS on 97.2% of targets using different weather variables, with varying lead times before the weather event; with lead times greater than 36 hours, GenCast was more accurate than ENS on 99.8% of targets.
The team also tested GenCast's ability to forecast the track of a tropical cyclone—specifically Typhoon Hagibis, the costliest tropical cyclone of 2019, which hit Japan that October. GenCast's predictions were highly uncertain with seven days of lead time, but became more accurate at shorter lead times. As extreme weather generates wetter, heavier rainfall, and hurricanes break records for how quickly they intensify and how early in the season they form, accurate prediction of storm paths will be crucial in mitigating their fiscal and human costs.
But that's not all. In a proof-of-principle experiment described in the research, the DeepMind team found that GenCast was more accurate than ENS in predicting the total wind power generated by groups of over 5,000 wind farms in the Global Power Plant Database. GenCast's predictions were about 20% better than ENS' with lead times of two days or less, and retained statistically significant improvements up to a week. In other words, the model does not just have value in mitigating disaster—it could inform where and how we deploy energy infrastructure.
[...] What does all of this mean for you, O casual appreciator of climate? Well, the DeepMind team has made the GenCast code open source and the models available for non-commercial use, so you can tool around if you're curious. The team is also working on releasing an archive of historical and current weather forecasts.
"This will enable the wider research and meteorological community to engage with, test, run, and build on our work, accelerating further advances in the field," Price said. "We have finetuned versions of GenCast to be able to take operational inputs, and so the model could start to be incorporated in operational setting."
There is not yet a timeline on when GenCast and other models will be operational, though the DeepMind blog noted that the models are "starting to power user experiences on Google Search and Maps."
