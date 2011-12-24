Finland, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden are the best-performing countries in all three domains. Eleven countries (Chile, Croatia, France, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Korea, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal and Spain) consistently perform below the OECD average in all skills domains.

Note: 160 000 adults aged 16 to 65 were surveyed in 31 countries and economies: Austria, Belgium (Flemish Region), Canada, Chile, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, England (UK), Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, the Slovak Republic, Spain, Sweden and the United States.