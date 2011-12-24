Stories
Literacy and Numeracy Are Declining Among OECD Adults

posted by janrinok on Thursday December 12, @01:51PM   Printer-friendly
from the cant-blame-the-children dept.
Career & Education

looorg writes:

https://www.oecd.org/en/about/news/press-releases/2024/12/adult-skills-in-literacy-and-numeracy-declining-or-stagnating-in-most-oecd-countries.html

OECD = Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

It's an annual event now with reports proclaiming the decline of humanity and how school children are getting worse and worse at basic tasks. Turns out it's not so much better among the adult population. Literacy and Numeracy are declining among them to.

Literacy and numeracy skills among adults have largely declined or stagnated over the past decade in most OECD countries, according to the second OECD Survey of Adult Skills. Declines have been even larger and more widespread among low-educated adults.

Finland, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden are the best-performing countries in all three domains. Eleven countries (Chile, Croatia, France, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Korea, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal and Spain) consistently perform below the OECD average in all skills domains.

Note: 160 000 adults aged 16 to 65 were surveyed in 31 countries and economies: Austria, Belgium (Flemish Region), Canada, Chile, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, England (UK), Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, the Slovak Republic, Spain, Sweden and the United States.

