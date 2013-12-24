'Amazon has a new use for AI: dumping Microsoft Windows:
At the Amazon Web Services re:Invent conference Tuesday morning, the company announced a series of new features for Amazon Q Developer, its AI assistant for software development, including one that uses AI to help companies migrate legacy Microsoft .NET applications to Linux.
The move could boost Amazon's cloud business by reducing a major hurdle for customers to move away from data centers and servers running on Microsoft's operating system.
"Customers would love an 'easy button' to get off Windows," said AWS CEO Matt Garman, announcing the initiative on stage here Tuesday morning, along with an array of new products and features across Amazon's cloud business.
Although the AI twist is new, the push to help customers move workloads away from Windows and into Amazon's cloud has been a longstanding quest for AWS, stretching back to current Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's past tenure as the leader of the company's cloud unit.
[...] The new Amazon Q .NET-to-Linux feature uses AI agents to examine files designated by a developer for migration, identify software components that need to be upgraded, create a transformation plan, and execute the plan by upgrading code and configuration files, among other steps.
Based on the experience of customers who've been testing the tool, Amazon says AI could reduce the migration process from months to days, and save up to 40% in costs due to the shift away from Microsoft's traditional licensing model.
[...] In addition, the company announced new Amazon Q capabilities that use AI to help developers automatically generate unit tests, keep documentation up-to-date, and provide efficient code reviews. The idea is to remove much of the grunt work from developers' day-to-day work, making Amazon Q more than just a coding assistant.
"We've been taking a very intentional, broad approach," said Adnan Ijaz, director of product management for Amazon Q Developer, in an interview at re:Invent.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 14, @04:23AM
I wonder how it works.
I tested out Amazon Q a month or so ago, at a corporate behest. It was... pretty bad. I took in their presentations (like this one), and so asked of our code: How do I upgrade from Struts 1 to Struts 6? The answer was: not available. It crashed. Two or three or four times. Scanning this file, that file, etc, and then no output produced.
This got narrowed: struts 1.5.2 to 2.3. This produced some output - broken XML with embedded, unescaped HTML. It didn't actually suggest any code changes to make. Total flop.
I was really pushed to give things a try, use it for finding things out about our code. The best that I could come up with was: "Where is the code for the Login controller?" - to which it gave me 3-5 files, and yes, (at least) one of them had it. However, this is hardly a thing that I need an AI bot to tell me. I think this was the only thing it passed on nearly 20 questions (phrased in various ways).
I never got to try Amazon's touted Java 7 to Java 11 upgrade AI, because it is exactly and specifically that: upgrade a Java 7 repo to a Java 11 repo. Fortunately, our repo was already Java 11. It is not a general-purpose migration tool, it does only that one thing.
Then, per this article, I'm to assume that they added a second(literally!) task to AI code transformation tool: Migrate a legacy .Net service (which must necessarily be using only basic .Net functionality, and probably nothing GUI, UI, filesystem, ......) to Linux. Maybe a lambda, who knows. Maybe a service on an EC2 instance. Whatever comes out is what you get. Probably converting Windows .Net to Mono. Doing that -- I thought it was almost a 1:1 transition, so I'm not even sure what the AI would be doing. I guess if you need it, it's there for you.
----
Other questions that I asked about things, how to do things, it felt like the Top Result of a StackOverflow search. That, and (badly) summarized/pruned and regurgitated Change Logs and Release Notes. I can look those up myself, and not miss important points, but thanks I guess.